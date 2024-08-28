Black Myth Wukong: Yaksha King Boss Fight Guide

Yaksha King is the evolved form of Red Boy, and this boss fight is significantly more challenging. The boss hits hard, with a range of powerful AoE and melee attacks that can overwhelm you. Despite the large arena, the boss’s AoE attacks leave little room to escape. That is why in this guide I have listed all the attack patterns and the strategy to beat Yaksha King in Black Myth Wukong.

Yaksha King Attack Patterns

Yaksha King Attack Patterns

Attacks Description 3 Hit Combo The go-to attack pattern of Yaksha King is dealing melee hits three times in a row Glowing Thorns Sometimes the boss finishes a combo with glowing thorns coming out of his back. When this happens, glowing thorns come out of the ground and burst after a second’s delay. Wall Run The boss does a one-time wall run attack where you come down crashing at a certain spot. After that, he summons glowing thorns from the ground in two waves. The first AoE wave is close to the boss and the next one has a wider circle. Ranged Rings Yaksha King does range damage by throwing circular rings toward you. He will hurl four rings toward you back to back with the fifth one after a second delay. 3 Hit Kick Combo Besides the melee attacks, Yaksha King initiates a combo by just throwing kicks at you. The combo starts with a sliding kick, followed by a roundhouse kick and then an aerial jump kick. 3 Hit Glowing Thorns Combo If you continue to attack relentlessly, the boss aggro and uses the glowing thorns while doing the three-hit melee combo. It is the same as the standard 3-hit combo, except the damage is amplified. Spiked Thorns Animation The boss goes into an animation state where you cannot interrupt this attack. He summons large spiked thorns starting from the elbows and then hurls them in left, right, and top-to-bottom directions. All Yaksha King attacks & what they do

Best Strategy to Beat Yaksha King in Black Myth Wukong

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Yaksha King is the final boss of Chapter 5 in Black Myth Wukong and beating him will send you into Chapter 6. However, defeating this boss is no easy feat as he hits hard, and has a wide range of AoE attacks and melee moves that require a certain level of memorization as to when to attack and when not to.

For starters, you must bring the Immobilize and Rock Solid spells. The former spell should be used frequently every time it charges for maximum damage infliction without worrying about the boss attacking you. The latter spell is best for interrupting the boss’s melee attacks.

If you block successfully using the Rock Solid spell, you will interrupt the attack pattern of Yaksha King and open the boss for taking more damage for a few more seconds.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Other than these two, I recommend you also bring a Transformation spell that deals Chill damage. You can deal plenty of damage if you max out the Chill status effect of the boss.

Yaksha King uses AoE attacks frequently. Therefore, if you are to deal maximum damage in a short time, you must call the duplicates. However, I recommend waiting until your Immobilize spell is recharged and ready for use. Once it is, summon the duplicates, get closer to the boss, and Immobilize Yaksha King. This will allow you and the duplicates to give the boss a nice beatdown.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Never shy from replenishing the lost health or save the sip for use when you reach critical health. Yaksha King attack patterns are mostly in chain combos so if you are struck by one, dodging the next one becomes a little hard.

That is pretty much everything I had to mention about Black Myth Wukong Yaksha Kings boss fight guide. Before you go, I recommend you check out how to get the Chu Bai Spear, how to unlock Chapter 5 Secret Area Bishui Cave, and how to access Chapter 4 Secret Area Purple Cloud Mountain guides.

