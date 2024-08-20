Black Myth Wukong: Best Will & Sparks Farming Locations

In Black Myth Wukong, you earn Sparks by leveling up and discovering meditation spots, which can be used to purchase or unlock new skills. Meanwhile, Will is the currency needed to craft weapons, and armor, and make purchases from the Keeper’s Shrine shop or merchants. Farming Will & Sparks in Black Myth Wukong is essential as it’ll make your journey ahead a little less arduous. We’ve highlighted the two best farming spots to help you get ahead.

Chapter 1 Will And Sparks Farming Route

Black Wind Cave section’s Bodhi Cave Keeper’s Shrine is the best spot to farm the Will and Sparks in chapter 1 of Black Myth Wukong. From this shrine to going back to the previous one called ‘Outside the Cave‘ you have at least four axe-wielding enemies and lesser wolf guai enemies.

As you backtrack from Bodhi Cave to the Outside the Cave Keeper’s Shrine, you’ll be approaching enemies from behind, catching them off guard. This gives you easy opportunities to take them down. Smaller wolf guai enemies drop around 30+ XP, while the larger axe-wielding enemies reward you with 80+ XP.

Once you reach the ‘Outside the Cave’ Shrine, fast-travel to the ‘Bodhi Peak’ and repeat this process. This is the best Will and Spark farming route in Chapter 1 for Black Myth: Wukong I have found so far.

Chapter 2 Will And Spark Farming Route

The Rockrest Flat Keeper’s Shrine is by far the best location to farm Will and Sparks in Chapter 2 of Black Myth Wukong. This location comes right after you explore the section from Squall Hideout Shrine and before the Stone Vanguard boss.

You will find here three Spearbone enemies that give nearly 340+ Will and 270+ XP per kill and three Stone Man enemies that reward you with nearly 140+ Will and 127+ XP after defeating.

All six enemies are in a circular position from the Rockrest Flat. You need to start from the stairs found east of the Rockrest Flat. One Spearbone and two Stone Man enemies will be here. Defeat these and rush for a single Spearbone enemy posted away.

After that, make your way back to the Keeper’s Shrine and you will find another Spearbone enemy and a Stone Man. Completing this Will and Spark farming route should take no more than five to ten minutes, and you can potentially get Spark in every two runs.

Best Item To Make Will Farming Efficient

Curios can be equipped at will and while most boost defense or damage dealt on enemies, the Goldflora Hairpin gives you more ‘Will’ gained from defeating enemies. This is one of the best items to have while farming the Will in Black Myth Wukong.

To get this Curios in the game, you will first need to find the stone man near the Squall Hideout Keeper’s Shrine in Chapter 2. Then he will ask you to visit a nearby cave for a secret. Once you return with the secret, the Man-In-Stone Man NPC will turn into a secret merchant who sells the Soldflora Hairpin in Black Myth Wukong.

That is pretty much everything I had to entail about the Will and Sparks farming in Black Myth Wukong. Before you go, consider reading our Black Myth Wukong game Review. You can also check out our other guides on how to increase max health and mana, the best early-game skills to unlock, and the Drunk Pig quest.

