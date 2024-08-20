Black Myth Wukong: How To Increase Max Health & Mana

Since Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG, your health and mana stats will be a major factor in how your fights turn out. When starting up your journey, we highly recommend that you try to upgrade your max health and mana every chance you get. This will help you keep up with the increasing difficulty of the game. So, let’s explore all the ways that you can increase your maximum health and mana stats in Black Myth: Wukong.

Recommended Videos

Increasing Max Health & Mana In Black Myth: Wukong

There are three main ways that you can permanently increase your max health and mana in Black Myth: Wukong. I’ll be explaining each method so you can keep upgrading your stats as you progress through your journey.

Increase Max Health & Mana Via Skill Tree

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

The first way to increase both your maximum health and mana is by using your sparks in the Foundation skill tree. Here you’ll see the Spiritual Awakening skill that will increase your max mana with every spark invested.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

The second skill in the same skill tree is called Robust Constitution skill which will increase your max health with every spark invested.

You can invest up to six sparks in each skill and each spark will increase your maximum health and mana considerably.

Find Golden Containers In the Open World

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

The second way that you can permanently increase your health and mana is by finding these golden containers. These will be quite easy to spot as you progress through the chapters and will give off a golden glow.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Once you open these golden containers, you’ll get a celestial medicine. The medicine can be either a Celestial Jade lotus Pill that increases maximum health or a Taiyi Pill that increases maximum mana.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

You can find multiple of these containers per chapter so better keep a lookout for them to get a free stat upgrade.

Make Celestial Medicines Through Xu Dog

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Xu Dog is a peculiar NPC that you’ll first meet at the beginning of chapter two. He’ll tell you that a frog has swallowed up his valuable medicine. That frog is Lang-Li-Guh-Baw which is a lightening variation of the Baw-Li-Guh-Lang frog boss you fought in Chapter 1.

After defeating the boss, you’ll return to Xu Dog on the upper platform as he’ll reward you and tell you to meet him if you need additional medicine.

After this interaction, you can craft Mortal and Celestial Medicines from Xu Dog by visiting his furnace workshop. It’s located right past the Windseal Gate and instead of going towards the spiraling tornado, you head to the path on the left heading upwards. This will lead to the Crouching Tiger Temple’s Shrine and Xu Dog.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

After interacting with Xu Dog, you can craft Jade Lotus Pill which will increase your maximum health by +15 points permanently. The pill will require you to have at least 3 Mind Cores and 540 Will per pill.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

You can also craft the Taiyi Pill from Xu Dog which will increase your maximum mana by +10 points permanently. To craft this pill you’ll need at least 360 Will and 2 Mind Cores per pill.

So that’s how you can increase your maximum health and mana in Black Myth: Wukong. If you’re interested in the game, check out our best settings guide to improve in-game performance. We also have a helpful guide on the best early-game skills you should unlock first if you’re interested.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy