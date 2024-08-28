Black Myth Wukong: Unlock Chapter 5 Secret Area Bishui Cave

Similar to the Chapter 4 secret area, you can find also find a hidden secret area in Chapter 5 of Black Myth Wukong. However, this hidden location requires you to defeat four bosses and conclude an NPC’s quest to gain access to the secret area. In this guide, I have explained the step-by-step process of how you can find and reach the Bishui Cave secret area of Chapter 5 in Black Myth Wukong.

Location of Bishui Cave in Black Myth Wukong (Chapter 5 secret area)

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

The secret area in Chapter 5 unlocks after you reach a certain point in Black Myth Wukong. You will need to progress the Chapter until you find the rolling giant spiked ball.

Once you reach this unique encounter, you will need to progress ahead by following the road and staying on the sides to dodge the incoming giant spiked metal ball. After reaching at the end of the road, a cutscene will trigger and you will see Zhu Bajie knocking the giant ball off the cliff.

The cutscene also shows Pingpong extinguishing the flames that blocked the path leading to the secret area of Chapter 5 in Black Myth Wukong.

Once you have seen through all that I have mentioned above, you need to complete the Pale-Axe Stalwart’s quest to spawn the Rusty-Gold Cart boss fight. Defeating this boss unlocks the Chapter 5 secret area.

Pale-Axe Stalwart Five Carts Quest

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

At the start of Chapter 5, you will initially encounter Pale-Axe Stalwart as a boss. However, after depleting his health, turns out he is friendly.

You need to exhaust all of his dialogues first and in doing so you will come to know about his quest for destroying all five element carts.

Brown-Iron Cart, Gray-Bronze Cart, and Crimson-Silver Cart

The three carts namely Crimson-Silver Cart, Brown-Iron Cart, and Gray-Bronze Cart are not missable and are a part of Chapter 5 story. As you progress through the Chapter, you will encounter each of these three bosses, starting with the Brown-Iron Cart, who is found right near to where you interacted with Pale-Axe Stalwart.

Interact With Pale-Axe Stalwart

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

The first step in completing the Pale-Axe Stalwart’s five-element cart quest involves defeating all three cart bosses as I mentioned. Once this is done, fast travel to Ashen Pass I Keeper’s Shrine in Woods of Ember. He will be at the far end cliff.

You need to exhaust all of his dialogues, and once this is done, go back to the Keeper’s Shrine and press ‘Rest’. This will teleport Pale-Axe Stalwart to the next location.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

The next spot you will find Pale-Axe Stalwart is in the Crimson-Silver Cart boss area. To easily reach here, teleport to the “Emerald Hall” Keeper’s Shrine and follow the road that goes up the hill.

Exhaust all of the Pale-Axe Stalwart’s dialogues here and he will then move to the final location.

Finding Rusty-Gold Cart

To reach the Rusty-Gold Cart, one of the secret bosses in Chapter 5 of Black Myth Wukong, you need to teleport to Fallen Furnace Crater Keeper’s Shrine in Field of Fire. After that, turn back and go down the hill.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Follow the path and keep on looking over the left side as you will find a new road leading to an area previously blocked by debris and fire.

Enter this area and you will first encounter the Flint Vanguard boss. Defeat this boss and continue progressing ahead and you will eventually reach the ‘Cooling Slope’ Keeper’s Shrine.

Frozen Door

You will be able to see a frozen door from a distance while standing near this Keeper’s Shrine. As you get close to this frozen door, a cutscene will trigger showing the Rusty-Gold Cart critically injuring Pale-Axe Stalwart.

This spawns the Rusty-Gold Cart boss. This is a more aggressive Cart boss than what you have previously fought, and after defeating the Boss, you will trigger a cutscene by interacting with Pale-Axe Stalwart.

Entering Chapter 5 Secret Area “Bishui Cave”

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

The frozen door teleports you to a dark and eerie linear level. You need to keep going forward and you will be teleported again to another location called Bishui Cave, which is the secret area of Chapter 5 in Black Myth Wukong.

This sums up my take on how to find and reach the secret area of Chapter 5 in Black Myth Wukong. Before you go, I recommend you check out How To Help Man In Stone, All Buddha Eyes Locations, and Order Of All The Bosses in Black Myth Wukong guides.

