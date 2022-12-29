A Beginners’ Guide to Bloodborne – Tips and Tricks

Bloodborne is part of the illustrious library of PlayStation exclusives. Most praises went to the gameplay, audio design, plot, and difficulty. If you are a newcomer to Bloodborne i.e. didn’t play the game upon release, you would most likely be confused about how everything works.

In our Bloodborne Review – we termed the game the first actual killer game exclusive for the PlayStation 4. A game to be played, an experience to be lived. Although the Souls series might be a daunting franchise, we still have to commend FromSoftware’s idea to bring fresh and fast-paced gameplay into Bloodborne.

We will provide helpful tips and strategies for beginners in Bloodborne. Not only will beginners find a use for these, but some of the tips might also be helpful to seasoned veterans. Here are the 10 tips for beginners in Bloodborne:

Bloodborne Beginner Combat Tips

Image: FromSoft

Guns or Firearms are mainly for parrying . Although there are Bloodtinge builds for weapons like Evelyn , we consider it an advanced build , and you should only try those once you have completed the game.

. Although there are Bloodtinge builds for weapons like , we consider it an , and you should only try those once you have completed the game. You can regain health after taking damage by directly attacking the enemy. You can quickly notice an orange bar (slowly closes in on the red bar) after taking a hit from an enemy, and that is the amount of HP you can recover if you attack them while it is still available.

You can quickly notice an orange bar (slowly closes in on the red bar) after taking a hit from an enemy, and that is the amount of HP you can recover if you attack them while it is still available. You can dodge most enemy attacks by utilizing “I-Frames.” I-Frames or Invincibility frames are the frames in which you are invulnerable, meaning you can dodge an enemy’s attack without taking a hit . Utilizing I-frames is the key to punishing enemy attacks by dodging while staying in within range to counterattack.

I-Frames or Invincibility frames are the frames in which you are invulnerable, meaning . by dodging while staying in within range to counterattack. Although there are shields in the game, we do not recommend using them, as parrying is a much better option in Bloodborne’s combat mechanics . Unlike Dark Souls, where shields are very effective, Bloodborne rewards you for being aggressive and parrying rather than sitting and waiting behind a shield.

. Unlike Dark Souls, where shields are very effective, and parrying rather than sitting and waiting behind a shield. There is no best starting weapon for beginners in Bloodborne. It’s up to personal preference. Choose whatever you like. You can always save and reload before the weapon selection.

Bloodborne Beginners General Tips

Image: FromSoft

Try to do each and every quest line and talk to NPCs until you’ve exhausted their dialogues. Doing this will open up many exciting storylines and rewards you can’t obtain elsewhere.

until you’ve exhausted their dialogues. Doing this will open up many exciting storylines and rewards you can’t obtain elsewhere. Gaining Insight reduces the chances of becoming a beast or inflicting Frenzy on your character.

on your character. Don’t worry about dying in the game. It’s a feature . But in all seriousness, dying in-game help, you learn from your mistakes throughout your last run. Bloodborne is a game of trial and error, so keep your cool and collect yourself if you’re frustrated.

. But in all seriousness, dying in-game help, you learn from your mistakes throughout your last run. Bloodborne is a game of trial and error, so keep your cool and collect yourself if you’re frustrated. Keep your stamina in check all the time . One of the biggest limitations in Bloodborne and other Souls games is the stamina bar. It severely hinders your actions as you must adequately conserve it throughout a run.

. One of the biggest limitations in Bloodborne and other Souls games is the stamina bar. It severely hinders your actions as you must adequately conserve it throughout a run. If you’re feeling stuck at a boss or lost, don’t be afraid to consult guides or walkthroughs. There’s no shame in following walkthroughs while playing Bloodborne. We sometimes do that throughout our playthrough, which helped us greatly defeat Souls games.

Those are some tips we can provide if you’re a beginner or newbie in Bloodborne. Although the game is difficult, it is delightful, even if you’re new to the Soulsborne series.