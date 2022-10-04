Bloodborne and Elden Ring movies aren’t out of the question, says PlayStation boss

Saying people love FromSoftware games is like saying the sky is blue — it’s very obvious. Yet there’s an especially deep appreciation for 2015’s Bloodborne and this year’s Elden Ring. Recent Sony investments could lead to additional collaboration between the two companies down the road, including film and television products from PlayStation.

Head of PlayStation Studios Herman Hulst said as much while speaking to Reuters. “You should think of collaborations on the game development side first and foremost,” he said, “but it’s also not unthinkable with our PlayStation Productions efforts that we explore opportunities.” The quote was prompted by Sony’s latest big-name investment: Sony now owns significant shares of FromSoftware’s parent company Kadokawa Corporation.

So what could that stake actually lead to? Well, the aforementioned PlayStation Productions projects are not out of the question. Sony owns the Bloodborne IP, as the game was developed exclusively for PlayStation 4. Elden Ring is a multiplatform game owned by FromSoftware, but that actually makes it fit nicely into Sony’s ongoing multiplatform plans. Between this year’s Uncharted movie and next year’s The Last of Us adaptation on HBO, we’ve already seen examples of PlayStation series and movies. Bloodborne and Elden Ring are as much on the table as any other game that Sony has its hands on.

In Bloodborne’s case, fans have been fiending for any sort of follow-up or re-release — there’s been demand for a PC port for years now. In that time, we’ve seen a Bloodborne comic and some incredible fan remakes. In fact, that comic gives more credence to Sony branching out into media beyond games.

As for Elden Ring, the latest FromSoftware game has already received plenty of accolades. It even took home the top prize from the Japanese Game Awards. There’s also a Kickstarter for a board game, again showing a willingness for FromSoftware products to expand beyond video games.