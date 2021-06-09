Brawlhalla Best Characters Tier List

Brawlhalla is a 2D fighting game available on Mobile, PC, Playstation, Xbox, and Nintendo. The game revolves around picking a Legend (character) and entering a match with the primary objective of knocking the opponent off the stage. As of this writing, there are 53 playable characters in the game, each possessing unique stats that bring something different to the table. Although there are no clear best characters in the game, some simply perform better than others. We’ve put together a tier list ranking every character in Brawlhalla that will help players assess what to pick in the current meta.

S Tier

Image via Blue Mammoth Games



These characters are top-tier and can be picked in most scenarios. In the current state of the game, players have a plethora of characters to pick from, as most of them are viable.

Artemis

Asuri

Bödvar

Brynn

Cross

Dusk

Fait

Koji

Kor

Mordex

Mirage

Nix

Onyx

Petra

Ragnir

Rayman

Reno

Sentinel

Teros

Thor

Val

Volkov

Wu Shang

A Tier

These characters are good enough in most scenarios but are generally second to S tier characters in most categories.

Azoth

Ember

Caspian

Diana

Hattori

Jaeyun

Jhala

Jiro

Mako

Orion

Sidra

Thatch

Vector

Zariel

B Tier

Choose these characters only if you have plenty of hours invested in them. They have mediocre stats and some of them are hard to execute due to the steep learning curve.

Ada

Barraza

Cassidy

Gnash

Kaya

Lord Vraxx

Lucien

Scarlet

Sir Roland

Ulgrim

Xull

Yumiko

C Tier

Generally, not worth picking up as there are plenty of characters that fit the same profile but are more powerful and suit the meta.

Isaiah

Lin Fei

Magyar

D Tier

The nerfs in the recent patch to Queen Nai have significantly impacted her viability in Brawlhalla matches. Her pick rate has reduced and is now sitting in the bottom tier of the game.

Queen Nai

Despite a tier list being in place, it all boils down to the player preference and playstyle. If used properly, any character can help players climb the ranked ladder.