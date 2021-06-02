Call of Duty: Mobile – How to get Avenger Medal

Activision has introduced brand new seasonal challenges, Survival of the Fittest and Gold or Nothing, in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4. The events have unveiled brand-new rewards that players can grab for free by completing various tasks in Multiplayer and Battle Royale modes. One of the missions in Gold or Nothing requires players to earn Avenger Medal ten times in MP matches, and here’s how you can do that.

Unlock Avenger Medal

Screenshot by Gamepur

Avenger Medal can be earned by killing an enemy who recently killed your roommate in Multiplayer Mode, and after you have completed this task, Avenger Medal will show up in your COD Mobile profile. Repeat it ten times to complete the Avenger Medal mission in Gold or Nothing seasonal challenge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The completion of this mission will reward you with Knife – Carrion and 2000 Battle Pass XP; however, it is worth keeping in mind that in order to unlock this mission, you will need to complete the following pre-tasks:

Play three matches in any mode

Use Operator Skills four times in MP Matches