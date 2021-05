Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 Battle Pass – List of all free and premium rewards

Activision has released the COD Mobile Season 4 Battle Pass called Spurned & Burned, which has added many new season exclusive rewards to the game, including new guns, operators, and more. Players buy the premium Battle Pass to claim all the tier rewards while leveling up in the game.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 Battle Pass costs 220 CP, while the Battle Pass bundle can be bought for 520 CP. In addition to this, if you don’t want to buy the Battle Pass, you can also earn the free rewards available at some tiers. Here is the complete list of free and premium rewards available in the Spurned & Burned Battle Pass.

Image via Activision

COD Mobile Season 4 Battle Pass Rewards

Image via Activision