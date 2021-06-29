Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5 Battle Pass – List of all free and premium rewards
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5 Battle Pass is called In Deep Water.
Activision has released the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5 Battle Pass called In Deep Water, adding a ton of new season exclusive rewards to the game, including guns, operators, camos, and more. While a few of these rewards are available to unlock for free, players can buy the premium Battle Pass to claim all the tier rewards available while leveling up in the game.
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5 Battle Pass costs 220 CP, while the Battle Pass bundle can be bought for 520 CP. Here is the complete list of free and premium rewards available in the COD Mobile Season 5 In Deep Water Battle Pass.
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5 Battle Pass Rewards
- Tier 1: Otter – Backstroke, BK57 – Counter Stealth Unite, Eye of the Storm, Killer Whale, and Scout – Lighthouse (Free)
- Tier 4: Chicom – Warship (Free)
- Tier 5: Parachute – Special Operations
- Tier 6: Smoke Grenade – Special Operations
- Tier 8: ATV – Lighthouse (Free)
- Tier 9: Ninja – Special Operations
- Tier 10: QXR – Close Catch
- Tier 12: Merrick
- Tier 14: K9 Unit (Free)
- Tier 15: Swim Up
- Tier 16: Tentacles (Free)
- Tier 18: Frag Grenade – Lighthouse (Free)
- Tier 19: Trap Master – Special Operations
- Tier 20: M4LMG – Special Operations
- Tier 21: CR-56 AMAX (Free)
- Tier 24: ORV – Special Operations
- Tier 25: NA-45 – Special Operations
- Tier 26: Ninja – Lighthouse (Free)
- Tier 28: Trip Mine – Lighthouse (Free)
- Tier 29: Shark Rodeo
- Tier 30: Roze – Foreshadow
- Tier 31: Chopper Warship (Free)
- Tier 34: Combat Axe – Lighthouse (Free)
- Tier 35: DR-H – Rebreather
- Tier 36: Clown – Lighthouse (Free)
- Tier 38: Sardines (Free)
- Tier 39: .50 GS – Special Operations
- Tier 40: PP19 Bizon – Devilfish
- Tier 41: Echo – Warship (Free)
- Tier 44: SKS – Special Operations
- Tier 45: Backpack – Stock Up
- Tier 46: Ghostly Vessel (Free)
- Tier 47: Helicopter – Special Operations
- Tier 48: Wingsuit – Special Operations
- Tier 50: Kilo Bolt-Action – Warship (Free), Rorke – Man Hunter, CR-56 AMAX – Torpedo, Sub-Aquatic Frame, and Man Hunter