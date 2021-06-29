Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5 Battle Pass – List of all free and premium rewards

Activision has released the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5 Battle Pass called In Deep Water, adding a ton of new season exclusive rewards to the game, including guns, operators, camos, and more. While a few of these rewards are available to unlock for free, players can buy the premium Battle Pass to claim all the tier rewards available while leveling up in the game.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5 Battle Pass costs 220 CP, while the Battle Pass bundle can be bought for 520 CP. Here is the complete list of free and premium rewards available in the COD Mobile Season 5 In Deep Water Battle Pass.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5 Battle Pass Rewards

