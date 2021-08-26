Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 Battle Pass – All free and premium rewards
You can level up using Battle Pass XP to earn all the rewards.
Activision has released the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 Battle Pass called Elite of the Elite, adding a ton of new season exclusive rewards to the game, including guns, operators, camos, and more. While a few of these rewards are available to unlock for free, players can buy the premium Battle Pass to claim all the tier rewards available while leveling up in the game.
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 Battle Pass costs 220 CP, while players can buy the Battle Pass bundle for 520 CP. Here is the complete list of free and premium rewards available in Season 7: Elite of the Elite Battle Pass.
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 Battle Pass Rewards
- Tier 1: Demir, M4 – Outcast Vengeance, Before the Storm, Elite Operation Medal, and Scout – Night Vision (Free)
- Tier 4: Cordite – Blue Scratch (Free)
- Tier 5: Parachute – Wolves
- Tier 6: Cyro Bomb – Wolves
- Tier 8: ORV – Night Vision (Free)
- Tier 9: Airborne – Wolves
- Tier 10: Rytec AMR – Revati
- Tier 12: Charly – Huntress
- Tier 14: Kinetic Armor (Free)
- Tier 15: Gunsmith
- Tier 16: Corporal Punishment (Free)
- Tier 18: Smoke Grenade – Night Vision (Free)
- Tier 19: Desperado – Wolves
- Tier 20: Fennec – Wolves
- Tier 21: Hades (Free)
- Tier 24: Motorcycle – Wolves
- Tier 25: Baseball Bat – Wolves
- Tier 26: Medic – Night Vision (Free)
- Tier 28: Frag Grenade – Night Vision (Free)
- Tier 29: Patrol
- Tier 30: DR-H – Mother of Pearl
- Tier 31: DL Q33 – Blue Scratch (Free)
- Tier 34: Defender – Night Vision (Free)
- Tier 35: Mil-Sim – Balkan Special ATU
- Tier 36: Thermite – Night Vision (Free)
- Tier 38: Remotely Raging (Free)
- Tier 39: .50 GS – Wolves
- Tier 40: QXR – Prototype Omega
- Tier 41: DR-H – Blue Scratch (Free)
- Tier 44: AS VAL – Wolves
- Tier 45: Backpack – Ammo Belt
- Tier 46: Fire Warriors (Free)
- Tier 47: Snowboard – Wolves
- Tier 48: Wingsuit – Wolves
- Tier 50: Razorback – Blue Scratch (Free), Griggs – Sarge, Hades – Shoulder Cannon, Elite Slayer, and Rage
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 Battle Pass will run for about a month, which means players will have to earn as many rewards as they can in the said period.