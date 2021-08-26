Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 Battle Pass – All free and premium rewards

Activision has released the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 Battle Pass called Elite of the Elite, adding a ton of new season exclusive rewards to the game, including guns, operators, camos, and more. While a few of these rewards are available to unlock for free, players can buy the premium Battle Pass to claim all the tier rewards available while leveling up in the game.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 Battle Pass costs 220 CP, while players can buy the Battle Pass bundle for 520 CP. Here is the complete list of free and premium rewards available in Season 7: Elite of the Elite Battle Pass.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 Battle Pass Rewards

Image via Activision

Tier 1: Demir, M4 – Outcast Vengeance, Before the Storm, Elite Operation Medal, and Scout – Night Vision (Free)

Demir, M4 – Outcast Vengeance, Before the Storm, Elite Operation Medal, and Scout – Night Vision (Free) Tier 4: Cordite – Blue Scratch (Free)

Cordite – Blue Scratch (Free) Tier 5: Parachute – Wolves

Parachute – Wolves Tier 6: Cyro Bomb – Wolves

Cyro Bomb – Wolves Tier 8: ORV – Night Vision (Free)

ORV – Night Vision (Free) Tier 9: Airborne – Wolves

Airborne – Wolves Tier 10: Rytec AMR – Revati

Rytec AMR – Revati Tier 12: Charly – Huntress

Charly – Huntress Tier 14: Kinetic Armor (Free)

Kinetic Armor (Free) Tier 15: Gunsmith

Gunsmith Tier 16: Corporal Punishment (Free)

Corporal Punishment (Free) Tier 18: Smoke Grenade – Night Vision (Free)

Smoke Grenade – Night Vision (Free) Tier 19: Desperado – Wolves

Desperado – Wolves Tier 20: Fennec – Wolves

Fennec – Wolves Tier 21: Hades (Free)

Hades (Free) Tier 24: Motorcycle – Wolves

Motorcycle – Wolves Tier 25: Baseball Bat – Wolves

Baseball Bat – Wolves Tier 26: Medic – Night Vision (Free)

Medic – Night Vision (Free) Tier 28: Frag Grenade – Night Vision (Free)

Frag Grenade – Night Vision (Free) Tier 29: Patrol

Patrol Tier 30: DR-H – Mother of Pearl

DR-H – Mother of Pearl Tier 31: DL Q33 – Blue Scratch (Free)

DL Q33 – Blue Scratch (Free) Tier 34: Defender – Night Vision (Free)

Defender – Night Vision (Free) Tier 35: Mil-Sim – Balkan Special ATU

Mil-Sim – Balkan Special ATU Tier 36: Thermite – Night Vision (Free)

Thermite – Night Vision (Free) Tier 38: Remotely Raging (Free)

Remotely Raging (Free) Tier 39: .50 GS – Wolves

.50 GS – Wolves Tier 40: QXR – Prototype Omega

QXR – Prototype Omega Tier 41: DR-H – Blue Scratch (Free)

DR-H – Blue Scratch (Free) Tier 44: AS VAL – Wolves

AS VAL – Wolves Tier 45: Backpack – Ammo Belt

Backpack – Ammo Belt Tier 46: Fire Warriors (Free)

Fire Warriors (Free) Tier 47: Snowboard – Wolves

Snowboard – Wolves Tier 48: Wingsuit – Wolves

Wingsuit – Wolves Tier 50: Razorback – Blue Scratch (Free), Griggs – Sarge, Hades – Shoulder Cannon, Elite Slayer, and Rage

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 Battle Pass will run for about a month, which means players will have to earn as many rewards as they can in the said period.