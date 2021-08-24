Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 Battle Pass: Release date, trailer, characters, weapons, and more

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 update will be released on August 25 and will add a ton of new features to the game, including new maps, modes, along with a bunch of bug fixes and improvements. However, the Season 7 Battle Pass will arrive in a few days after the patch update and will bring new characters, weapons, emotes, and more to the game.

Players will be able to claim these as free rewards by leveling up in the game. The trailer of the upcoming Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 Battle Pass has been revealed along with a few free and premium rewards. You can read the complete details about it below.

COD Mobile Season 7 Battle Pass Release Date

Image via Activision

COD Mobile Season 7 Battle Pass will be called Elite of the Elite, and as per the in-game countdown, it will release on August 27. Players will have to download the latest version of the game from Google Play Store and Apple App Store in order to buy the Battle Pass.

COD Mobile Season 7 Battle Pass Rewards

Here is the list of rewards revealed in the trailer that can be unlocked at different tiers of the COD Mobile Season 7 Battle Pass:

Demir Operator

Kinetic Armor Operator Skill

Hades LMG

Charly — Huntress

QXR — Prototype Omega

Mil-Sim – Balkan Special ATU

Razorback – Blue Scratch

AS VAL – Wolves

Rytec AMR — Revati

Griggs — Sarge

Hades – Shoulder Cannon

M4 — Outcast Vengeance

You can watch the trailer of the upcoming battle pass released by Activision officially below.