Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 update APK and OBB download links

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 update has been released on the global servers and has brought a bunch of new features to the game, including Monastery and Scrapyard multiplayer maps, Solid Gold, and Payout S&D modes, weapon balance changes, and several optimizations and bug fixes. In addition to this, a brand new battle pass will also start from August 27 in which players can rank up to earn rewards including scorestreaks, operator skins, and more.

COD Mobile Season 7 update is available to download from Google Play Store and App Store. If you haven’t received it on your device since the update is rolling out slowly for everyone or experiencing issues while downloading it, you can use the APK and OBB links listed below.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 APK and OBB Download

Image via Activision

The Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 update APK file size is around 95 MB, while the OBB file weighs approximately 3 GB. The update requires about 5 GB of free storage on your device. Follow the steps below to download and install the latest version of Call of Duty: Mobile.

Download the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 update APK and OBB files from the links mentioned above on your device. Locate these files and install the APK file and if you haven’t enabled the installation of apps from unknown sources, then do it by navigating to Settings > Safety and privacy > Install apps from Unknown Sources. After the installation of APK file, move both the OBB files to Android > OBB > com.activision.callofduty.shooter Now open the game and log in with your account to enjoy the latest features.

Note: In the “Problem parsing the package” error, try downloading the update again.