How to play Solid Gold mode in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 is just around the corner and will release on August 25 on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It will bring a ton of new content to the game, including Monastery, Scrapyard maps, along with weapons like Crossbow and Hades. In addition to this, a brand new strategic mode called Solid Gold will also make a debut in COD Mobile Season 7.

Solid Gold is a battle royale mode in which only the legendary weapons will be scattered on the map instead of other ones and the goal is to be the last team standing. This mode will let players equip various legendary weapons that wanted to do since forever and it will definitely be one of the most loved modes in COD Mobile.

In addition to this mode, Payout S&D multiplayer mode will also be added that will give players have to destroy targets and eliminate opponents to buy weapons in each round. Activision has not revealed the release date of these modes or any other information yet, but we will update the article once we get our hands on them.

Meanwhile, the trailer for COD Mobile Season 7 Battle Pass has been released and you can have a look at it here: