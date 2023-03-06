Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 2 Reloaded update – Start date, maps, and more

Fresh off the launch of Season 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will soon celebrate its midway point with the Season 2 Reloaded update. The content drop looks to bring additional modes and maps to the multiplayer, while those in the battle royale are going to see a new transportation device and enemy type. Here’s everything you need to know about Season 2 Reloaded in MW2 and Warzone 2.0.

When does the Season 2 Reloaded launch in MW2 and Warzone 2.0?

At the time of writing, the launch date of Season 2 Reloaded has yet to be confirmed, but we do have an idea of when it will come. As Reloaded updates traditionally come halfway through a respective season, it is likely Season 2 Reloaded arrives on or around March 15. Additionally, these updates typically release at 12 PM ET and come with pre-install options just hours before they are live.

All Season 2 Reloaded maps, modes, and weapons in MW2

Image via Activision

Although it lacks an official start date, developer Infinity Ward has already disclosed most of the Season 2 Reloaded content headed to Modern Warfare 2. This includes three new modes, the next installment in the Raids campaign, as well as a never-before seen, original map. You can find all confirmed MW2 content in the Season 2 Reloaded update below.

New multiplayer map

As shown above, Infinity Ward has teased an image of the next 6v6 map coming to multiplayer. By all appearances, this is an entirely original location the features resort buildings divided by an outdoor lounge and pool area. Its official name remains unclear, but the map is confirmed to be the last to arrive during Season 2.

Drop Zone (new mode)

Originally debuting in 2011’s Modern Warfare 3, the Drop Zone game mode sees two teams of six battle over a specific area on a map. Once a team is able to control the area for at least 15 seconds, a helicopter will fly over to drop Care Packages in the vicinity. As 20 points are gained for each second the area is controlled, teams will need to amass 7,500 points to win the match.

All or Nothing (new mode)

All or Nothing also comes packaged with Season 2 Reloaded, and it works as a Free-For-All where gunners are given only a throwing knife and a pistol. However, each player must earn eliminations in order to be rewarded bullets for the pistol. As for its main objective, just one player will be crowned the victor after collecting 20 eliminations.

One in the Chamber (new mode)

Similar to All or Nothing, One in the Chamber lends soldiers a pistol, and they must pull off eliminations to receive extra ammo. That said, the mode forces all players to move carefully, as everyone in the lobby will be restricted to just three respawns during the entire match. Operators can then win by collecting the most eliminations.

Raid Episode 2

As Raid first made its debut in Season 1 Reloaded, the second episode of the Special Ops game mode launches alongside Season 2 Reloaded. Although we are still awaiting more details surrounding its objectives, it is said the episode will feature campaign characters Price, Farah, and Gaz.

Tempus Torrent (new weapon)

While the start of the season saw a whopping four weapons be introduced, the halfway point of the season will still deliver one last gun in the form of the Tempus Torrent. The weapon’s features and attachments continue to go underwraps, though it is said to be a brand new Marksman Rifle.

All Season 2 Reloaded content in Warzone 2.0

Image via Activision

Compared to Modern Warfare 2, we only know of just two pieces of content coming to Warzone 2.0. More could be detailed later on, but its Plunder and Warzone Ranked modes are currently scheduled to release in Season 3. For now, here are all of the new features currently headed to Warzone 2.0 in Season 2 Reloaded.

New enemy type

Those playing Resurgence mode during Season 2 Reloaded are going to discover a new Rusher enemy type. This AI combatant is detailed as having a “deadly short sword” as well as a pistol, but it does lack a plated-armor vest. As its name suggests, it will also bear increased speed in order to chase down nearby players.

Redeploy Drones

Last appearing in Warzone Caldera, Redeploy Drones are now making their way over to Warzone 2.0’s Ashika Island map. These devices function as vertical ziplines that allow its users to parachute from one location to the next, and each will either move locations or disappear from the map once the storm circle closes in.