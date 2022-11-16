Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 official Trello Link – Where to find the MW2 Trello

Modern game development embraces technology, incorporating massive user bases to help identify problems and bugs, and that holds true for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well. Using controlled message boards allows Infinity Ward to identify and tackle bugs and issues, and keep fans informed of precisely what is occurring behind the scenes. This is done through a board called Trello, and all users have access to it if they know where to look.

As the world has shifted towards online, virtual work environments, management portals such as Trello have skyrocketed in usage. Infinity Ward is capitalizing on this, tracking bugs and their respective fixes publicly, in an effort to maintain best-possible communications with users and fans. Users can anonymously look at the Trello board and identify what is being worked on, which bugs are tracked, and what to expect in coming patches.

Keep an eye on issue tracking and updates for #ModernWarfare2… Our official Trello board is now live! With the correct link this time 😅



We'll continue to update this board as issues are discovered and resolved. https://t.co/leE1bEZh7X — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) November 1, 2022

This acts as a one-stop shop for users, before the fill out a bug report, to understand what is being prioritized. Trello cards within the portal offer helpful links such as the Code of Conduct, customer support portals, and social media handles to quickly offer access to the web of Call of Duty. Infinity Ward notes within the Trello board that the board is not all-encompassing, so it won’t report everything that the developer is working on, but that they’ll strive to ‘track issues of specific interest for the community.’

The Trello board also offers a quick link for finding online services connection status, offering a quick means for users to determine if connectivity issues are local or server-side. The first step to being a well-informed Modern Warfare 2 player it to understand the current issues and fixes, and the Trello board is a fantastic step in that direction.