Call of Duty: Vanguard 1.12 update patch notes – All changes in Season Two

After facing a two-week delay, Call of Duty: Vanguard fans will finally be able to experience the shooter’s second season. It appears to have been well worth the wait, as the start of Season Two delivers more maps to both its Multiplayer and Zombies components and a new Battle Pass with some eye-opening rewards. As players can now download its 1.12 update, here’s what changes moving forward.

Multiplayer users should be pretty entertained with Season Two’s big bag of content. Starting February 14, two brand new maps, named Casablanca and Gondola, will be playable in all traditional game modes — both said to be mid-sized locations. However, the Battle Pass may be the most notable inclusion of Season Two, allowing all players to unlock a new Sticky Bomb grenade, two new perks, and a Ball Turret Gunner killstreak.

In terms of fixes, the patch resolves issues concerning Packet Burst spikes, glitches involving players falling through maps, and completed weapon challenges not unlocking Gold and Diamond camos. However, the patch notes do not list any changes to weapon or lethal grenade balancing.

Compared to Season One, Zombies is earning much more content this time around. The season launches alongside the new Terra Maledicta map, a new Zaballa the Deceiver enemy type (present in all maps), and more camos added to the Pack-a-Punch Machine. The update also addresses a bug that previously stopped Pack-a-Punch camos from applying onto weapon blueprints and fixes an error that prevented players from switching weapons.

Here is the full set of patch notes for Season Two of Vanguard’s Multiplayer and Zombies, provided by developer Sledgehammer Games.

NEW SEASON 2 CONTENT

New Maps:

Casablanca

Gondola

New Mode:

Ranked Play Beta.

Arms Race (more to come later in the season!)

New Killstreak:

Ball Turret Gunner for 12-kill streak

New Lethal Equipment:

Sticky Bomb: A grenade that sticks to surfaces before detonating.

New Perks:

Armory – Perk 1: A direct counter-Perk to Engineer, Armory is ideal for Operators who use more than just their weapons in combat, namely placeable Demolition Charges, concussion mines, and placeable Field Equipment pieces.

Mechanic – Perk 3: Mechanic provides a reasonable buff to Field Upgrade charge time, making it a must-have for completing challenges related to them or for Operators who love using them.

Upcoming Seasonal Event:

Valentine’s Event – Feb. 11-17

MULTIPLAYER UPDATES

Stability

Made several improvements to player textures and animations that resulted in Packet Burst spikes.

Stability improvements should result in better connectivity and lower crash rates. The time to connect to Online Services should also be reduced.

Fixed a bug that resulted in disconnecting during MVP Highlight Animations.

Maps

General A thorough pass on map environments has been completed to fix objects with unintended collision, issues with portaling through the ground, and to remove out-of-map exploits.

Champion Hill There will no longer be two consecutive buy rounds at the beginning of every Champion Hill Duos 2v2 private match. A bug has been resolved that resulted in players losing Perk and Field Upgrade functionality in Private Matches if they played a match in Champion Hill previously. Spawn improvements have been made for teams of three.



Modes

Control Fixed a bug that resulted in matches ending prematurely after a spectator disconnects. Late match joiners are now able to spawn in when lives are available. Swapping to spectate/different teams now consistently updates the lives left. The last player alive warning now consistently appears.

Private Matches Silent Plant Option now works in Search and Destroy Private matches (fixed Feb 3rd).



Progression

Seasonal Challenges All players can now unlock Season 1 Mastery Cards after completing all challenges. Field Specialist challenge is now tracking for all players. Counter Measures challenges are now tracking consistently for all players.

Operator Challenges The Diamond operator skins will now unlock for Barbarian and Shadow operators.

Welgun Gold and Diamond camos are now unlockable after completing all weapon Challenges.

Launchers Ground based Killlstreaks now count towards the ‘Deadeye’ camo.



Weapon Adjustments

Throwing Knife Distortion VFX have been removed.



Equipment

Incendiary Grenade Fixed a bug that caused additionally visuals to appear when Incendiary Grenades are used. Number of Incendiary Grenade uses are now tracked in your combat record.



Perks

Dauntless Suppression no longer applies to players with the Dauntless perk when the player is hit by shots.



Killstreaks

Glide Bomb Fixed a bug that resulted in graphical corruption when Attack Dogs were killed by a Glide Bomb.

Mortar Barrage Fixed a bug that resulted in the flare and smoke VFX from previously called-in Mortar Barrages temporarily re-appear. Deploying the Mortar Barrage will no longer force-switch the player’s weapon.

Flamenaut Activating the killstreak and getting killed at the same time will now grant you the killstreak.



Field Upgrade

Fix a bug with Deployable Cover that resulted in constant screen shake.

Bundles & MTX

Year of the Tiger Players who purchased this Bundle but did not receive the Tiger Blueprint, should now have the item.

Red Reactor Mastercraft Tracers are now displayed on weapons as intended.

Graveyard Shift Mastercraft “Ashed” tracers will now display correctly when applied to the Ore Sniper Rifle.

Animalistic Fixed a lighting bug with the Aquatint SMG that cause unintended lighting effect.

Santa Slay The Lucas Operator outfit, “Yarn Burner”, is no longer invisible for some players.



UI/UX

A bug has been fixed that stopped players being unable to select a weapon when editing Prestige weapon classes.

Prestige player progression is now viewable and tracking properly.

Watch preview is no longer missing from the Battle Pass menu.

Misc

A bug resulting in Play of the Game not playing or ending early has been fixed.

Quips no longer play after an Operator is dead.

Free Trial players should no longer encounter the error “This content is only available in the full game.

New Zombies Content

New Hub Map: “Terra Maledicta”

3 New Arenas: Corrupted Lands, Eastern Desert, Hall of Truth

2 Wonder Weapons: Decimator Shield and Ray Gun

New Ally: Vercanna the Last

New Enemy: Zaballa the Deceiver

New Artifact: Wand of the Wilds

New Objective: Sacrifice

New Covenant: Artifact Ward

New Story Quest & Narrative Intel

New Weapon Support: KG M40, Whitley

3 New Pack-a-Punch Camos in “Terra Maledicta”

20 New Season Challenges

Various stability improvements and bug fixes

ZOMBIES PATCH NOTES

Maps

“Terra Maledicta” New Zombies experience located in Egypt available on Feb. 14th.

Arenas Three new Arenas available in “Terra Maledicta”: Eastern Desert, Corrupted Lands, and Hall of Truth.



Story Quest

New Story Quest available in “Terra Maledicta” starting at 9AM PT / 12PM ET on Feb. 14th.

New Intel

New narrative intel available in “Terra Maledicta” to advance the Dark Aether story.

Wonder Weapons

Ray Gun Ray Gun Wonder Weapon available via the Mystery Box and loot drops on Feb. 10th.

Decimator Shield Available via the Story Quest in “Terra Maledicta.” Added to the Mystery Box once it has been obtained from the Story Quest. Offers players superior protection and the unique Decimation Blast ability.



New Ally

Vercanna the Last New Dark Aether entity available, featuring the Healing Aura ability via her Artifact, the Wand of the Wilds.



Enemies

Zaballa the Deceiver New enemy type added to “Terra Maledicta” and “Der Anfang.”



Objectives

Sacrifice New Objective type available in “Terra Maledicta,” and added to “Der Anfang” at a later date. Keep the Syphoncores from feeding on undead essence to stop the hordes from being unleashed. Prevent zombies from filling all three Syphoncores to stop the dark ceremony and complete the Objective.

Void Modified the way the Objective complete XP bonus is awarded when returning to Stalingrad after a Void Objective in “Der Anfang.”

Harvest Closed exploits related to the Sin Eater in “Der Anfang.”



Artifacts

Healing Aura New upgradable ability available via Vercanna the Last’s Artifact. Tiers: Tier I – The Wand of the Wilds summons Vercanna’s Life Energy to instantly heal yourself and allies to full health. Tier II – Knock down normal enemies and stun Sturmkriegers near each player. Tier III – Revive all downed allies. Tier IV – Revived allies have their lost Perks returned. Tier V – The Life Energy persists at each location for 10 seconds and continues to heal and revive players.

Energy Mine Energy Mine now triggers the Splatterfest Covenant.

Frost Blast Frost Blast Tier I now freezes Sturmkriegers.

Aether Shroud Addressed an issue where players weren’t being ignored by zombies after activating Aether Shroud immediately following a Self-Revive.



Covenants

Artifact Ward New ability with three rarities added to the Altar of Covenants on Feb. 10th. Equip for a chance to trigger your Artifact for free when hit by a melee attack from the rear. Rarities: Rare: Being hit by a melee attack on the back has a chance to trigger your Artifact Epic: Being hit by a melee attack on the back has a higher chance to trigger your Artifact. Legendary: Being hit by a melee attack anywhere has a higher chance to trigger your Artifact.



Weapons

Season Two KG M40 and Whitley available in Zombies loadouts once unlocked via the Season Two Battle Pass.

Unlock Challenges New Weapon Unlock Challenges added to Zombies for the Cooper Carbine and Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle.

Support The Warmachine and Deathmachine can now be obtained from the Mystery Box, chests, and as loot drops from enemies. Addressed an issue where critical damage was not being correctly displayed for the Warmachine.

General Addressed various issues with attempting to swap out a melee weapon for a weapon from the ground.



Pack-a-Punch Camos

New Camos Three new camos available at the Pack-a-Punch machine in “Terra Maledicta.”

General Pack-a-Punch Camos in “Der Anfang” are now animated. Pack-a-Punch Camos now properly apply to Weapon Blueprints, weapons found in the Mystery Box, and weapons dropped by enemies.



Challenges

Season Challenges New Season Challenges available at the start of Season Two. Addressed an issue where the Season One Mastery Calling Card was not displayed correctly.

General Addressed an issue where Launchers and the Combat Shield were not correctly contributing to certain Challenges. Addressed various UI issues related to Challenges.



Stability