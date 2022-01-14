Call of Duty: Warzone 1.51 update – Patch notes

With the second half of Call of Duty: Warzone’s Season One underway, developer Raven Software has finally released the 1.51 patch that changes a handful of gameplay elements. More importantly, players can expect a new mode and weapon being introduced into the game.

In terms of major additions, users will now spot that the objective-based Plunder mode has its own 1940’s twist in the form of Vanguard Plunder. Like Vanguard Royale, this mode will uphold the World War II ruleset; thus, players can only use loadouts that bear Vanguard weapons and only have access to old school vehicles. Speaking of 1940’s equipment, this patch also brings in the long-awaited Welgun SMG into the title, but players will need to complete the Welgun challenge first to own the gun.

As for fixes and weapon adjustments, a fix has been made for PlayStation 5 users experiencing crashes upon entering into matches — a problem which plagued the title since last November. With the Double Barrel Akimbo perk being seen as overpowered since Warzone Pacific’s launch, the 1.51 patch also reduces the damage to the weapon once the perk is applied.

Other minor fixes include a notable reduction in recoil for several assault rifles, including the Cooper Carbine and NZ-41.

The full list of fixes and additions and can found in the patch notes below.

Patch notes

Modes

Vanguard Plunder

We’ve curated a 1940’s take on the tried, tested and well loved mode… Plunder!

Drop in now to reexperience Plunder with the WWII ruleset that you’ve seen across other Vanguard game modes – but this time where Cash extraction is no longer a given.

The spoils of war are now in your hands, so take what’s yours!

Bug fixes

Fixed several issues causing instability on the Xbox and PlayStation platforms. More fixes to come.

Fixed an issue that was causing crashes on the PlayStation 5.

Fixed an issue with the Packed Powder Attachment where it was increasing Locational Multipliers.

Fixed an issue with the Double Barrel (VG) where its Akimbo Gun Perk was not properly decreasing Damage.

Fixed an issue with the Submachine Gun Alpha (VG) where its VDD 189mm Short Barrel was incorrectly affecting Locational Multipliers.

Fixed an issue with the Assault Rifle Charlie (VG) where its SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Optic would envelop the screen while firing.

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing Players to return from the Gulag with an incorrect Loadout.

Fixed an issue causing Players to get kicked from the Gunsmith screen while accessing Custom Loadouts during a match.

Fixed an issue causing incorrect visual assets to appear for certain Store Bundle previews.

Fixed an issue causing incorrect description text to appear for certain Operators.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear below cross-platform friends on the Social menu.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear on various Calling Cards.

Fixed an issue causing some Store Bundles to appear with the incorrect Rarity label.

Fixed an issue preventing the “Get 3 Wins as Francis” Operator Mission from tracking progress.

Fixed an issue causing the Caldera Victory Exfil cinematic to end prematurely.

Fixed an issue causing the Match Summary button to not work.

Fixed an issue causing Tactical Insertion to not appear in the Field Upgrades menu.

New known issues

Xbox Home Button: Players are reporting an issue where pressing the Xbox home button twice while in-game may cause instability.

Clan Tags: Players are reporting that typing non-ASCII characters (eg: ©, ®, ™, ∅) may cause instability.

Weapons

New Weapons

Welgun Submachine Gun (VG) Heavy full-auto SMG with lethality and range for short to medium-range engagements.



Weapon Adjustments

There are several changes pertaining to ‘Visual Recoil’ below. Though the systems that comprise ‘Visual Recoil’ are complex, we will be using the term loosely to describe the effects of camera or Weapon movement that may not be directly tied to its Recoil behavior.

» Assault Rifle «

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) Visual Recoil decreased



Assault Rifle Hotel (VG) Recoil decreased Recoil Deviation decreased



AS44 (VG) Initial Recoil decreased Recoil Deviation decreased



NZ-41 (VG) Recoil Deviation decreased slightly Recoil ramp-up now occurs one bullet later





» Shotgun «

Einhorn Revolving (VG) Hip Spread increased slightly



» Submachine Gun «

Submachine Gun Charlie (VG) Lower Extremities Multipliers decreased to .9, down from 1 Max Damage Range decreased to 473, down from 500 Mid Damage Range decreased to 612, down from 650



Attachments

» Ammo «

Cooper Carbine (VG) Compressed Rounds Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 1.04, down from 1.05 Visual Recoil decreased slightly



» Barrel «

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) VDD 760mm 05B Visual Recoil decreased Cooper Carbine (VG) 22″ Cooper Custom Sprint to Fire Speed decreased by 1.2, down from 1.3

Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG) Queen’s 705mm Royal No longer removes Damage Falloff Now multiplies Damage Range by 1.5, up from 1 Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.36, down from 1.37

Submachine Gun Charlie (VG) Krausnick 317mm 04B Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 6.4%



» Gun Perk «

Double Barrel (VG) Akimbo Hip Spread Accuracy decreased by 40%, down from 32%



» Magazine «

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Visual Recoil decreased

Cooper Carbine (VG) .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags Move Speed increased by 4% ADS Speed increased by 1% Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 1.28, down from 1.3 Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 1.28, down from 1.3

Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG) 6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mags Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.17, down from 1.2 Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.19, down from 1.21





» Muzzle «

Assault Rifle Charlie (VG) Mercury Silencer Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.07, up from 1.048 Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.03, up from 1.013 MX Silencer Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.049, up from 1.036 Visual Recoil decreased slightly

Assault Rifle Hotel (VG) Mercury Silencer Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.05, up from 1.035 Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.02, up from 1.01 Visual Recoil decreased slightly MX Silencer ADS Speed decreased by 5.1%, up from 4% Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.065, up from 1.03



Einhorn Revolving (VG) M97 Full Choke ADS Spread (Bloom) Multiplier decreased to .9, up from .85 A reduction to this multiplier will increase the size of its firing cone while ADSing.





» Rear Grip «

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) Pine Tar Grip ADS Speed decreased by 4.9%, up from 4% Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.11, up from 1 Rubber Grip Now decreases Idle Sway Control by 5% Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.06, up from 1.047

Assault Rifle Hotel (VG) Polymer Grip Visual Recoil decreased slightly



» Stock «

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) Krausnick S11S Folding Visual Recoil decreased slightly

Cooper Carbine (VG) Removed Stock Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 1.11, down from 1.3 Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 1.09, down from 1.1 Visual Recoil decreased



Einhorn Revolving (VG) Removed Stock Hip Fire Accuracy increased by 6.4%, down from 7.6% VDD Hunter Hip Fire Accuracy increased by 5.6%, down from 7.6%



» Underbarrel «

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) Carver Foregrip Visual Recoil decreased M1941 Hand Stop Visual Recoil decreased



Assault Rifle Charlie (VG) Carver Foregrip Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.11, up from 1.093 Visual Recoil decreased slightly

M1930 Strife Angled Now increases Vertical Recoil Control by 1.012



Assault Rifle Hotel (VG) Carver Foregrip ADS Speed decreased by 5%, up from 4% Hip Spread Accuracy increased to 1.03, down from 1.04 Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.025, up from 1.016 Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.072, up from 1.065 Visual Recoil decreased slightly M1941 Hand Stop Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.06, up from 1.049 Idle Sway Control now decreased by 10% Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.06, up from 1.048 Visual Recoil decreased slightly



Operators

New Operator

Isabella Rosario Dulnuan Reyes: S.O.T.F. Trident Acquire Isabella via featured Bundles, set for launch during Season One.



Store

New Bundle

Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan — Levi Edition Bundle

This 10-item Store Bundle includes: “Survey Corps” Legendary Operator Skin “History” Legendary Weapon Blueprint “Ymir Curse” Legendary Weapon Blueprint “Titan Piercer” Legendary Weapon Blueprint “Secret Keeper” Epic Charm “One Hot Potato” Rare Sticker “Wings of Freedom” Rare Emblem “Steel Cut” Legendary Finishing Move “Ultrahard Steel” Legendary MVP Highlight “Vertical Maneuver” Legendary Highlight Intro



Downloads

The mid-season update will have a download size of approximately 5 GB for those who own the free-to-play console version of Warzone and are currently on the latest updates.

Warzone Update Sizes

PlayStation 5: 4.8 GB

PlayStation 4: 4.8 GB

Xbox One Series X / S: 5.1 GB

Xbox One: 5.1 GB

PC: 3.9 GB (Warzone Only) 8.0 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare®)



NOTES: