Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Shadow Siege Guide – All objectives & rewards

Warzone 2.0’s Shadow Siege event is changing Al Mazrah permanently, and you can see it firsthand by joining the playlist. Anyone who takes up arms will be an active participant in Shadow Company’s raid of a Konni base underneath Zaya Observatory. This is a beautiful opportunity to witness the game’s evolution, but it can also secure you some sweet rewards along the way.

If you’re looking to grab a new Calling Card, Weapon Charm, or the M13C Assault Rifle, we’ve got the perfect Shadow Siege objective guide to lead the way. The event is quite the slugfest, so be sure to grab a good loadout (ideally with an SMG primary and a Launcher as your secondary) and recruit some friends (or turn on Squad Fill) before getting into the action.

Major spoilers are ahead, so weigh the risks of being prepared for the fight vs. experiencing it yourself.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Shadow Siege Objectives

Shadow Siege starts with a debriefing from Commander Philip Graves, who outlines the objectives for the mission and prepares everyone for the task ahead. In summary, Shadow Company is here to assist us with blowing up Zaya Observatory and raiding the Konni hideout that has been lying dormant underneath.

There are three phases to the mission, each with their own clear guidelines:

Phase 1 : Secure One of Eight Missile Launchers

: Secure One of Eight Missile Launchers Phase 2 : Enter Konni’s Bunker and Secure Gas 45 Canisters

: Enter Konni’s Bunker and Secure Gas 45 Canisters Phase 3: Exfill out of Al Mazrah

This may sound simple enough, but there are an overwhelming number of Konni operatives and Commanders (just like in DMZ: Wheelsons, Attack Helos, Juggernauts), so it’s quite the fight. Also, anyone who wants to collect all the rewards for the event will have to pay special attention to a few more tasks.

Warzone 2.0 Shadow Siege guide

Phase 1 is simple. Your Squad will receive a randomly assigned Missile Launcher objective. Travel there and clear out any enemies. Each site needs to be button-activated, so be sure someone presses it to get you started. A progress bar will appear at any active site, just wave-clear until it’s finished, and then grab a vehicle and either head to Zaya Observatory or pitch in at another launch site.

Phase 2 is where things get a little tricky. The Konni bunker is well protected, so fighting forward can be a bit of a challenge. This is why having a comfortable loadout is important. Check out our Ranked Play loadouts guide for ideas if you need inspiration.

Once inside, you’ll be hunting down the Gas Canister stockpiles across the secret base. This is also when you’ll want to be hunting for Burner Phones (keep scrolling for more details). If you stick towards the left wall, you’ll find a room full of them that’s being guarded by a Commander enemy. Wipe it out and pick up a canister for yourself.

You will switch to third-person POV while holding the can, but that will reset when you drop it off back at the Exfil zone. Like with the Missile Launcher, you can always double back and help out your comrades by grabbing another one if you’re itching to finish the fight.

Otherwise, wait at the EXZ and kick your feet up until the rest of the runners make their way back to the helo.

All Warzone 2.0 Shadow Siege rewards: How To Unlock M13C Assault Rifle in Warzone 2.0

All Operators can unlock five unique rewards by playing Shadow Siege and completing various hidden objectives. They aren’t terribly difficult; you just have to know what you’re looking for, especially during the raid on Konni’s hideout.

“Serpent Slayer” Vehicle Skin – Secure a Missile Launcher

Secure a Missile Launcher “Konni Group” Emblem – Blow up the Observatory

Blow up the Observatory “Crimson Sound” Calling Card – Exfil with a mission success

Exfil with a mission success “Gas Canister” Charm – Deliver Gas Canisters as a Squad in a single deployment

Deliver Gas Canisters as a Squad in a single deployment 1 Battle Token Tier Skip – Intercept 5 radio transmissions

– Intercept 5 radio transmissions “M13C” Assault Rifle – Assist in killing 5 Commanders

The Serpent Slayer Skin, Konni Group Emblem, and Crimson Sound Calling Card can all be earned just by contributing during all three phases. It’s the others that need a little more explanation.

Warzone 2.0 Shadow Siege Reward Phase Instructions Gas Canister Charm Phase 2 Venture into the bunker and pick up a Gas Canister. Fight your way back to the entrance and deliver it to the Exfil Helo outside. 1 Battle Token Tier Skip Phase 2 Locate 5 “Burner Phones” from fallen Konni Group operatives inside the bunker. M13C Assault Rifle Phases 2 & 3 Takedown 5 Commander enemies during the fight. There will be Wheelsons and Juggernauts in and around the bunker, with at least one Attack Helo waiting outside. A Launcher is highly recommended for clearing this objective.

This is the only way to unlock the M13C other than pre-ordering Modern Warfare 3 and collecting an exclusive blueprint that way, so it’s a ca n’t-miss opportunity for all perfectionists.