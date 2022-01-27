Can you and your Pokémon die in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

It is no secret that Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a completely different game than any other in the series. It also provides unique and brutal challenges in the form of Alpha and Noble Pokémon. Thus, players are bound to fall to these powerful beings and others throughout their journey of the Hisui region, which leaves many wondering: will trainers or their Pokémon die upon losing?

Even with all of its extreme changes to the franchise, the game won’t ever take away your character or Pokémon after a lost battle. It is actually quite similar to former games, as players will only faint and end up back at the last base camp they’ve visited. As for Pokémon, their health will be completely restored and rid of any status effects they may have had during battle.

It should be said that fainting will cause you to drop a few supplies, but these lost items will only be crafting materials or crafted items. If this happens to you, you’ll need to wait for other players to give your supplies to the Lost and Found in order to retrieve them. However, as you’ll be back at the Base Camp, you’ll be able to use its workbench to craft potions and more of whatever else you have lost.

