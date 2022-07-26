Hisuian Qwilfish will debut in Pokémon Go for the Hisuian Discoveries event. In this event, there’s a good chance you can encounter Hisuian Qwilfish before it ends, giving you the opportunity to add this unique Pokémon to your PokéDex. However, you only have a limited time to find this Pokémon. Because you won’t have long to catch this Pokémon, can you catch a shiny Hisuian Qwilfish in Pokémon Go?

Does Hisuian Qwilfish have a shiny version in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that Hisuian Qwilfish will not have its shiny version available now. The Hisuian Discoveries event will be the debut of this Pokémon, which means the shiny version will not be available to players. Niantic will do this with nearly every Pokémon to release to the mobile game.

Whenever a new Pokémon form releases in the game, the shiny version typically does not arrive simultaneously. Several Pokémon releases have had this happen, such as the release of Hisuian Braviary. Unfortunately, Hisuian Qwilfish does not share this same luck, and whenever you catch it in the wild or hatch it from a 7km egg, do not expect to see a shiny version of this Pokémon.

Although Hisuian Qwilfish uses the same candy you receive from catching a standard Qwilfish, and you use that candy to evolve it, these two do not share shiny version releases. These are considered different Pokémon, and Hisuian Qwilfish will have a unique shiny version release. We still recommend evolving Hisuian Qwilfish into Overqwil.

Hisuian Qwilfish’s shiny version release will likely happen in a future event that Niantic has not shared. When it does happen, all players can expect to have a second chance to catch Hisuain Qwilfish, allowing everyone to add it to their collection.