Can you complete Beyond Ragnarok in God of War Ragnarok?

When you reach the end of God of War Ragnarok, most of The Path quests have been completed. These are the main story quests that take you throughout the nine realms, where Kratos and Atreus take on Odin, who has been pulling the strings for his own benefit for far too long. After everything has been said and done, Kratos and Freya set out to make the realm a better place. After you beat the main story, can you complete the Beyond Ragnarok quest in God of War Ragnarok?

Does Beyond Ragnarok end in God of War Ragnarok?

Yes, it does. This is the final main story quest for you to complete, but it features Kratos and Freya tying up all the loose ends you might have left on your path to Odin. This includes all the collectibles you can find on the map, each side quest, activity, and everything you can do in Ragnarok. You will need to work through them, exploring every corner of the game and checking everything off the map.

After you do this, the Beyond Ragnarok quest will be done, and you will have achieved 100% for God of War Ragnarok. The next thing you can do is start a new save or set the game down and return to it when the team releases their new game plus mode for those who played Ragnarok when it launched. Santa Monica Studio did not release the new game plus during the launch, but it will be included in a free update sometime in the future.

Alternatively, if you’re waiting to reach the new game plus, you can start over a new game and try to play it on a harder difficulty.