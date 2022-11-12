Does God of War Ragnarok have a secret ending?

There is a linear story in God of War Ragnarok where Kratos and Atreus have to take on Odin, the All-Father of the Norse pantheon. He is pulling strings behind many things in the nine realms. Upon defeating him, and Atreus goes on his own path to find the remaining lost Giants, Kratos is free to continue exploring the realms at his leisure. Some players are curious about the many things you can do once they watch the credits roll. Here’s what you need to know about if God of War Ragnarok has a secret ending.

What secret ending is there in God of War Ragnarok?

In short, there are a handful of loose ends you can tie up in God of War Ragnarok. But there is one significant ending with the second series of credits.

It is where you attend Brok’s funeral. You can do this by visiting Lunda enough times, who has taken over the forge you will use to craft and upgrade your items. If you take with her by pressing the Triangle button when prompted, she’ll tell you about how they’re holding a funeral for Brok in Svartalfheim. After that, you will receive the quest “A Viking Funeral,” where you will need to visit everyone at the tavern in Nidavellir, and then you will need to find everyone at Sverd Sands to say goodbye to Brok.

A cutscene will play out where several characters go through the steps of saying goodbye to Brok. Near the end, Sindri appears and pays his respects to his brother before officially saying his farewells, unable to save him from the lake of souls once again. Kratos will attempt to say something to Sindri, but he will pull away and disappear shortly after. At this point, Mimir figures out Brok’s riddle. What gets bigger the more you take away: a hole.

The second series of credits will play after this moment.