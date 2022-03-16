Can you get multiple Elden Ring endings in one playthrough? Answered

Elden Ring is a massive, beautiful game. Quite frankly, it’s a lot to get through for a single playthrough, much less multiple runs if you’re trying to see the game’s three endings. Previous Soulsborne games offer multiple endings, but selecting one means locking yourself out of the others. Sort of. It is possible to get multiple endings in a single playthrough if you use some good old fashioned save scumming. Spoiler warning for the rest of this guide.

Assuming you’ve completed the necessary steps and are eligible for all of Elden Ring’s endings, you can see all three play out once you’ve defeated Radagon and the Elden Beast. At this point, you must make your choice about which ending to go with. Interacting with the statue near the Elden Beast Site of Grace gets you the Elden Lord ending, summoning Renna there gets you the Age of Stars ending, and returning to the Frenzied Flame Proscription door sans armor gets you the Lord of the Frenzied Flame ending.

If you want all three endings in one go, do not immediately choose any of those options. Instead, save your game and copy that save file to some external source. This could be a cloud save or external drive: Elden Ring supports cloud saves on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, but note that PlayStation 5 does not allow you to copy saves to an external drive, so you’ll need to use the cloud there.

Secure your save file, choose one of the endings, and watch things play out. Then you can download the external save — overwriting the one you just made by watching an ending — and try another option. Repeat the process for the third and final ending. It might not be the most noble way to see every ending or score a Platinum Trophy, but it certainly is faster.