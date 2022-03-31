Elden Ring has a cut ending that’s totally different from the other six

FromSoftware’s Soulsborne games have always offered multiple endings, and Elden Ring is no different. It’s possible to save scum your way into multiple endings in one playthrough, but you’ll still be relegated to the standard six that are in the game. As it turns out, there’s a seventh, inaccessible ending that goes in a totally different direction. Spoiler warning for the rest of this article — if you’ve yet to finish Elden Ring, then it might best to skip the rest of this.

Once you slay the Elden Beast, you’ll have your choice of endings depending on the actions you took over the course of the game. Most involve mending the Elden Ring or starting a new era as per a key NPC’s wishes. There’s also the Frenzied Flame ending, which takes things in a more chaotic direction. This seventh option, titled The Age Absolute, is different from all of those.

Uncovered by renowned Souls YouTuber Garden of Eyes, The Age Absolute was cut from the game, but its accompanying cutscene is still intact within the game’s files. This suggests it was cut late in development. In any case, you can watch the cut ending below, which shows the Tarnished restoring the lost Queen Marika.

This ending isn’t the first piece of cut content Elden Ring players have found. Fia, the Deathbed Companion’s underwear was once an obtainable piece of armor that was left out of the final release. Much like the Age Absolute ending, the Deathbed Smalls, as the piece is called, is still in the game’s files and can be restored in the PC version.