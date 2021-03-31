Can you fast-travel in Elite Dangerous?

Even though faster-than-light travel is possible within Elite Dangerous, it still takes real-world time to get from one point to the next. The amount of time can depend on how fast your ship is, any celestial bodies in the path of your supercruise, to the pilot’s overall experience.

Unfortunately, due to the very nature of Elite Dangerous, a true-to-form fast travel system does not exist in the game and probably never will. That being said, Frontier did present us with a new means of traversing the galaxy via an interstellar taxi service known as Apex Interstellar Transport.

What is Apex Interstellar?

As mentioned above, Apex Interstellar is an NPC piloted taxi service provided to players to allow them to play Elite Dangerous without even setting foot into a personal cockpit should they choose. When utilized, the service itself’s experience is not unlike how normal space travel is while inside one’s own ship.

The only difference being is that you are seated in the multi-crew chair next to the NPC pilot. From the chair, you will experience the same sights and sounds you would while piloting the ship yourself, but with the added benefit of relaxing, knowing you have a comfortable trip ahead to your desired location.

How to use the service

Using the service is incredibly simple. All you need to do is go up to the Apex Interstellar counter/kiosk located at the stations or settlements and book a flight. To book a flight, follow the on-screen prompts when interacting with the NPC. This will bring you to a system or galaxy map, depending on which type of flight you want to book. Once on the map, you need to pick the desired location and select book flight.

The trip’s pricing depends on whether it’s a local flight or long-distance, adjusted according to the selection made. Once you have completed the booking, you will have a set amount of time to get down to the Apex Interstellar hangar. When you have arrived at the hangar, head towards the holographic ring located by the ship and select board. Now that you’re on board, you can relax and enjoy the trip to your destination.

