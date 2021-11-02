What are the pilot ranks in Elite Dangerous

Ranks are an excellent way for pilots to flex their prowess in Elite Dangerous. However, achieving these ranks is no simple feat and will require a bit of grinding to max out each one. On top of getting a new badge to represent a pilot’s status for one of the particular fields, pilots will also gain access to some cosmetic items for their ship and their suits.

There are six fields available for pilots to rank up, covering nearly all the activities available within Elite Dangerous and requiring experience exclusive to the desired rank a pilot would like to chase. Below we have provided some lists breaking down the different field’s ranks and a brief explanation of what is required to achieve said ranks.

Combat

Requires experience gained through ship combat to rank up.

Harmless

Mostly Harmless

Novice

Competent

Expert

Master

Dangerous

Deadly

Elite

Trader

Rank is calculated based on total profit earned while trading.

Penniless

Mostly Penniless

Peddler

Dealer

Merchant

Broker

Entrepreneur

Tycoon

Elite

Explorer

Rank is calculated based on the total profit earned when turning in exploration data.

Aimless

Mostly Aimless

Scout

Surveyor

Trailblazer

Pathfinder

Ranger

Pioneer

Elite

CQC

These ranks are a bit different and are organized based on a numeric rank structure found in most PvP based games. In total, there are 49 ranks with eight prestige rankings that follow it. To rank this up, pilots will need to partake in Elite Dangerous’s PvP activity.

Mercenary

Introduced with the Odyssey expansion. This field requires profit gained through on-foot combat activities.

Defenceless

Mostly Defenceless

Rookie

Soldier

Gunslinger

Warrior

Gladiator

Deadeye

Elite

Exobiologist

Also introduced with the Odyssey expansion. This rank requires pilots to turn in complete biological samples to a Vista Genomics facility. When turning in samples, the transaction amount will count towards rank progression.