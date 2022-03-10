Elite Dangerous: Odyssey and all future expansions canceled on consoles

Elite Dangerous’ Odyssey expansion is a big deal — it lets players step out of the game’s trademark ships and explore planets on foot. The PC release already happened, but those playing the space simulator on console will unfortunately be missing out.

Frontier Developments CEO David Braben broke the bad news in a development update. “It is with a heavy heart we have decided to cancel all console development,” Braben explains. “Elite Dangerous will continue on console as it is now with critical updates, but we will focus on new content updates on PC on the post-Odyssey codebase.” Those playing on PlayStation and Xbox aren’t completely left out in the cold — Elite Dangerous will still receive base support there. New content will just be for the PC only.

The cancellation is due to ongoing work behind the scenes at Frontier. The expansion’s “launch was less than ideal,” according to Braben, and the team has had to work to fix problems that came along with the new content. It’s taking so long to fix it all that the best course of action is to focus on the PC.

This news comes just a day after Frontier announced a new game, F1 Manager 2022. The Formula One management simulator is coming this summer, and it will be the first in a series.