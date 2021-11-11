Can you get a flying car in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition? Answered

You can do some crazy things throughout the Grand Theft Auto series. In GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, almost everything from the original games has returned to this remastered version. For some players, they’re curious if you can still get a flying car in this edition. Can you get a flying car in GTA San Andreas, and how do you get it?

We can confirm that you can obtain a flying car in the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. When you’re ready to get one, the quickest way to obtain one is through cheats. The exact cheat code you use will vary depending on what version of the game you have. These are the cheat codes you need to use to summon a flying car.

PC: Chittychittybangbang

PlayStation: Up Down, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left

Xbox: Up, Down, Lb, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you enter the code in, you’ll see a small notification a ‘cheat activated’ on the upper left portion of your window. When you see that, enter a car, wait for your vehicle to be at an upward angle, or fall off a cliff. It will instantly begin flying, and you can take it all over town to make traveling that much easier.