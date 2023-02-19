How to find G’s Caches in GTA Online

GTA Online has had a bunch of new additions with the Los Santos Drug Wars Update. One of the additions is Gerald’s Caches otherwise known as G’s Caches. Acquiring these provides you with a bunch of essential stuff including cash, snacks, and ammo. These are hidden around Los Santos and Blaine County so it’s up to you to find and acquire them. So, here’s you can find the G’s Caches in Grand Theft Auto Online.

How to find and loot G’s Caches in GTA Online

G’s Caches will spawn at a random location around the map daily. The location is different for each player so others won’t be able to steal them. To spawn G’s caches you will need to load into a Freemode session. After that, go to the map and you’ll see a purple crate icon. This is where the G’s Cache is located.

After reaching the location, you will have to search for the crate in a gray circle. G’s Cache is located mainly in hidden and secluded areas, so you’ll have to check them out first. When you are near the crate, you’ll hear a beeping sound. If you’re using a controller, it will vibrate intensely as you get near it.

Then you are free to open it. As mentioned before, other players will not be able to take the crate. The crate will contain different amounts of cash, snacks, and ammunition, all yours for the taking.

The location of G’s cache randomizes with each session, so when you find it you should acquire it. It can be acquired once per real day and the daily reset is at 9 AM GMT/ 1 AM PT.

All G’s Cache Locations in GTA Online

There are 15 possible locations where G’s caches could appear: