Can you pause the game in Elden Ring? Answered

Elden Ring is FromSoftware’s first open-world game. With so many areas to explore and bosses to beat, you may find yourself needing a break from your thrilling adventures in the Lands Between. However, if you’ve played the developer’s previous games such as Bloodborne or any entry in the Souls series, you will know that pausing didn’t stop the game. Is this game any different?

Unfortunately, you cannot pause the game. If you go to the menu, the world is still active, and you run the risk of being attacked by an enemy or invaded by a player. If you ever need to take a small break from Elden Ring, you have two options. The first one is to just quit the game. You can do this by going to the Settings and going to the rightmost option. Here, you can exit the game. This will safely take you out of your game and when you start it back up, you’ll be in the same exact spot as you were before.

However, if you don’t want to keep quitting and loading back up your game, then the second option is for you. Head over to the Roundtable Hold. Since combat isn’t allowed there, you can rest there without having to worry about someone stabbing you from behind.