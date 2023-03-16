The best character base in Elden Ring

Every time you open Elden Ring and start a new game, you’re faced with a familiar choice that’s as daunting your first time as it is your tenth or even one hundredth. Which character base do you pick? This character will set you up for the rest of your playthrough, and while you can change their stats after a certain point, you ideally want to go in with stats that will help you achieve the build you’re after from the moment you set foot in The Lands Between. This guide outlines the best base character in Elden Ring, so you have a great go to for every run.

What is the best base character to start with?

Elden Ring doesn’t leave you in the dark when creating a base character. While each one gives you a vague idea of what build they’re best for, it’s incredibly hard to tell if you’re a new player. The starting classes and their stats are as follows.

All starting classes in Elden Ring

Class Level Vigor Mind Endurance Strength Dexterity Intelligence Faith Arcane Astrologer 6 9 15 9 8 12 16 7 9 Bandit 5 10 11 10 9 13 9 8 14 Confessor 10 10 13 10 12 12 9 14 9 Hero 7 14 9 12 16 9 7 8 11 Prisoner 9 11 12 11 11 14 14 6 9 Prophet 7 10 14 8 11 10 7 16 10 Samurai 9 12 11 13 12 15 9 8 8 Vagabond 9 15 10 11 14 13 9 9 7 Warrior 8 11 12 11 10 16 10 8 9 Wretch 1 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10

The best character base is subjective based on the type of build you want to create for this playthrough. If you want a challenge run that’s going to be more grueling than anything you’ve done before, try the Wretch. This class is a bad start and will make you suffer. The rest of the classes, though, each offer some sort of benefit in one area or another.

For example, the Astrologer class is brilliant for those that want to specialize in magic, while the Prophet is better for those that want to use Faith weapons. If you want to focus on using physical weapons with melee attacks, go for the Hero, Prisoner, Samurai, or Warrior class. These all have stats that allow you to use advanced swords, shields, and other weapons much earlier in the game. The Bandit’s main strength is Dexterity, meaning you’ll need to play more like a thief or rogue, and the Confessor is a good base for Faith weapons if that’s a route you want to take.

What is the best base character for beginners?

The best overall base character for beginners in Elden Ring is the Confessor. It’s got a great starting level of 10, the highest you can get, and has near enough double-digit stats everywhere, far better than what other classes offer in terms of breadth of skills. With the Confessor class, you’ll get a Finger Seal, allowing you to cast incantations, Urgent Heal, which is a healing incantation, the Blue Crest Heater Shield, and Assassin’s Approach.

The armor the Confessor starts with is good for getting close to enemies and shredding them to pieces, and you can use that healing incantation to add a bit more time in battle when your Crimson Tears run dry. Assassin’s Approach makes your footsteps silent, which is perfect for sneaking around enemies and dealing massive damage from behind. Overall, this makes the Confessor a great base character, and you can lean into whatever you want when it comes to earning skills and leveling up. Your best bet would be continuing to push Mind and Faith, though, both of which are stats that will boost your abilities with incantations. You can always respec your character if you don’t like the stats you end up with later in the story.