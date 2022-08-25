The second game of the PGA Tour 2K franchise, PGA Tour 2K23, is slated to go live later this year. The new game will feature new some tricks, like brand-new modes, fresh golfers on the roster, and some re-configured ways to play. Speaking of the golfers, it’s fair to wonder as to whether users can actually play as real PGA golfers in 2K23. This has not been in the case in the past, but what about for this year? We have an answer, so let’s go over the details.

Can you play as real PGA golfers in PGA Tour 2K23?

Before we get into what you will be able to do with PGA Tour 2K23, let’s just briefly go over 2K21. In PGA Tour 2K21, users could only use their MyPlayer for single-player games, like MyCareer, and online play. This meant that 2K21 players could not take control of the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Champ, Jim Furyk, and Justin Thomas.

That will change for PGA Tour 2K23. In the first Clubhouse Report for PGA Tour 2K23, 2K and HB Studios confirmed that users will be able to take control and play as real golfers that will be included in the official PGA Tour 2K23 roster.

Now, we don’t know the full roster for PGA Tour 2K23 and will probably not have all the details until after launch. 2K confirmed that the roster at launch will have over 14 authentic PGA golfers, with more to be added post-launch as part of free DLC updates.

We do, however, know a few names that will be in the game. The PGA Tour 2K23 roster will include new familiar faces like Justin Thomas, but new ones in Will Zalatoris, Collin Morikawa, LPGA golfers Lydia Ko and Lexi Thompson, and cover athlete Tiger Woods. Additionally, NBA legend and NBA 2K23 cover athlete Michael Jordan is also a member of the PGA Tour 2K23 roster. Those who pre-order PGA Tour 2K23, as well as those who purchase the special editions of the game, will receive Jordan.