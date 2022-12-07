Can you play Disney Dreamlight Valley on Steam Deck? Answered

Disney Dreamlight Valley allows players to live out their fairytale fantasies by immersing them in a community filled with childhood icons. Since the game has been made available on a variety of platforms, it’s also been able to reach a multitude of people across different systems. However, the game’s compatibility on Valve’s handheld console is still unclear for most players. Luckily, we’re here to let you know whether Disney Dreamlight Valley is playable on the Steam Deck or not.

Is Disney Dreamlight Valley Steam Deck compatible?

You will now be able to play the game on the Steam Deck since it has become fully verified with the handheld system. This compatibility patch came as part of the latest in-game content update which added Woody and Buzz Lightyear to the game’s roster of recognizable figures.

Gameloft also released plenty of new features such as the addition of a Day/Night toggle, unique character skins, and a new Star Path among others. You’ll also finally be able to hang out with Ariel after it was previously impossible to do so.

Numerous bug fixes were incorporated in this latest patch as well, including optimization for another handheld console in the Nintendo Switch. Some additional notable enhancements such as improved wood distribution and improved loading times have also been introduced.

Although the game is still in early access, plenty of players have already given it widespread praise for the entertaining content that it provides. With Disney Dreamlight Valley now available on all platforms, players worldwide can now start exploring what this in-game world has to offer before its full release which is slated for 2023.