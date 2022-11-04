Can you still get the Jack Links Beef Jerky skin in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? Answered

One of the most interesting promotions for beef jerky, the Jack Links Beef Jerky Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 skin is on everybody’s mind. The Jack Links Sasquatch skin, along with the cool Sasquatch emblem, calling card, and charm were all obtainable for a special promotion where players had to buy some jerky and redeem some codes. However, the time of the promotion has passed, and the question on everyone’s mind is: Can I still get that? Well, let’s give you a straight answer and tell you if you can get the Jack Links Beef Jerky skin in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Is the Jack Links Beef Jerky skin still available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

On the official site for Jack Links, the rules for the promotion state that “The Program begins on October 28, 2022 at 12:00 a.m. CST and ends on October 31, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. CST.” This means that the special promotional packs that had the code aren’t sold anymore. However, if you did buy some before the promotion ended and still haven’t used the codes, they can still be redeemed.

The official answer to the “Can you still get the Jack Links Beef Jerky skin in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?” would be no. However, since the codes are still redeemable, players can still get their hands on a few codes through reseller sites.

We don’t recommend doing this since the prices are absurd and you would need at least four codes to get the Jack Links Sasquatch skin. Since the codes were attached to a sticker on the beef jerky, many people just went to their local stores, took the sticker without buying the jerky, and are now reselling the codes at extortionist rates.