How to get the Jack Links cosmetics in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is being promoted through a handful of food brands, and Jack Link’s has now be added to that lengthy list. The brand offers those who purchase special bags of its products with an exclusive skin, double XP tokens, and other rewards that can be used in-game. Better yet, each of these items are evidently themed after the company’s iconic Sasquatch mascot. Here’s how you can get your hands on the Jack Link’s Sasquatch cosmetics in MW2.

How to unlock the Jack Link’s Ghillie Suit skin and items in MW2

Image via Jack Link’s

Until October 31, 2023, those who purchase Jack Link’s products that advertise the shooter will find unique codes inside that lead to in-game items. These products include its Original Beef Jerky, Teriyaki Jerky, and Spicy Dill Pickle Pork Strips flavors — the latter being exclusive to Walmart. Unlike other MW2 promotions, you will need to buy multiple bags of these, as each code entered earns a new reward. Additionally, players can only redeem these codes on the partnership’s dedicated webpage once they have log into their Activision account. You can each Jack Link’s reward and how to get them below.

Jack Link’s Sasquatch Emblem : Redeem your first Jack Link’s code

: Redeem your first Jack Link’s code Jack Link’s Sasquatch Calling Card : Redeem your second Jack Link’s code

: Redeem your second Jack Link’s code Jack Link’s Sasquatch Charm : Redeem your third Jack Link’s code

: Redeem your third Jack Link’s code Jack Link’s Ghillie Suit skin : Redeem your fourth Jack Link’s code

: Redeem your fourth Jack Link’s code Double XP token: Rewarded with each Jack Link’s code redeemed

This is far from the only promotion Modern Warfare 2 players can take advantage of. Double XP tokens and other cosmetics can also be earned by purchasing specific items provided by Mountain Dew, Little Caesars, and even Burger King. Although the free skins and charms will give your soldier some much-needed personality, the double XP tokens are arguably the most valuable, as ranking up will unlock several weapons.