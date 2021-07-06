Can you trade Meltan in Pokémon Go?

For those who have been fortunate enough to open up Mystery Boxes in Pokémon Go, you’ve had the chance to capture one of the best Pokémon in the mobile game: Meltan. Meltan evolves into Melmetal and is considered one of the best Master League mythical Pokémon that you can use in the mobile game. It has incredible stats, a superb moveset, and it works in a variety of scenarios. If you’re looking to compete in the Master League, Melmetal is a sure-fire way to shoot to the top. For those who are even luckier to gain an extra one, trading this Pokémon becomes a viable option.

You can trade your Meltan to other trainers, no problem. You want to make sure the person you’re planning to trade with is within the required distance, or you make use of the increased trade distance during special events. However, you can only trade one mythical Pokémon per day, so if you’re planning to trade Meltan, you want to make sure it’s the only mythical Pokémon trade you want to make that day. It also costs a large amount of stardust.

When trading with someone, you want to make sure that the person is an Ultra or Best Friend and that they’ve captured the Pokémon before. If they have not, it will cost significantly more as an unregistered Pokémon. These are the trading values for trading Meltan.

Friendship Level New Pokémon costs Registered Pokémon costs Good Friend 1,000,000 Stardust 20,000 Stardust Great Friend 800,000 Stardust 16,000 Stardust Ultra Friend 80,000 Stardust 1,600 Stardust Best Friend 40,000 Stardust 800 Stardust

You receive the best values when trading with an Ultra or Best Friend, and hopefully, they’ve captured a Meltan before. However, if they have not, you’re going to be paying quite a bit of stardust to make the trade. But it is possible, which is a good thing.