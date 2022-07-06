Can you upgrade Valkyrie Elysium from PS4 to PS5 for free?

After months of speculation due a filed trademark in early 2022, Valkyrie Elysium is just about ready to launch. Slated for a September release on PlayStation consoles, there’s likely one question on the minds of last-gen console owners. Does the game offer any sort of upgrade path from PS4 to PS5?

Can you upgrade Valkyrie Elysium for free

PS4 owners can upgrade to the PS5 version of Valkyrie Elysium at no additional cost. The digital purchase automatically grants both versions of the game, letting you choose which to install based on the platform you’re on. Physical copies work the same way as many other titles’ upgrades on the system. Inserting the disc prompts users to download the PS5 version. However, you’ll still need the disc in the disc drive every time you want to play it.

If you were hoping to save money by purchasing the last-gen version for the upgrade, that isn’t necessary. Both PS4 and PS5 iterations of Valkyrie Elysium retail for the same price.

Valkyrie Elysium gameplay and features

Valkyrie Elysium diverges from past entries, which featured a hybrid battle system with a mixture of real-time and turn-based elements. This installment marks the first fully real-time action RPG in the franchise.

It still includes familiar elements, such as the Einharjar, which are the spirits players can summon to help them in battle. These spirits can turn the tides of battle by bestowing elemental bonuses upon users. Combos also still play a major role in Valkyrie Elysium however, the way in which they are implemented works differently because of the 3D movement. These combos feed into the game’s Divine Arts system. Sustaining consecutive attacks and combos fills up the player’s Arts Gauge. This meter is then used to execute special moves referred to as Divine Arts.