COD Mobile: How to get Rambo and John McClane in 80s Action Heroes event

The action has started!

Image via Activision

Activision has recently announced the collaboration of Call of Duty: Mobile with 80s Action Heroes, and as a part of it, John McClane, John Rambo will be making their way to the game as Epic Characters on May 20 (5 PM PT). In addition to this, weapons used by them like Rambo’s survival knife and bow will also be available, and if you want to play as Rambo and McClane, you acquire them in the following way.

Get McClane in COD Mobile

Image via Murdablast

John McClane character will be available in the game as a part of the Die Hard Bundle, and players will be able to buy it from the in-game store. Along with this, the Die Hard Bundle will include the following items:

  • Three Epic Blueprints – Two SMGs and a pistol
  • An Epic Frag Grenade
  • Parachute
  • Cargo Truck
  • Avatar
  • Calling Card
  • Profile Frame for your profile

Get Rambo in COD Mobile

Image via Murdablast

John Rambo character will be available in the game as a part of Rambo Bundle and players will be able to buy it from the in-game store. Along with this, the Rambo Bundle will include the following items:

  • Three Epic blueprints: LMG, assault rifle, and a knife
  • Epic Parachute
  • Avatar
  • Calling Card
  • Grenade
  • Tank
  • Frame

You can also try these characters for free for a limited time period by playing the new Guns Blazing that will be available from May 20 to June 2.

Image via Activision

