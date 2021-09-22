COD Mobile Ranked Series 4: Start date, tiers, rewards, and more

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 has been released, including new Blackout battle royale map, Rally Car, weapon balance changes, and several optimizations and bug fixes. In addition to this, a brand new battle pass will also be made available soon in which players can rank up to earn rewards, including scorestreaks, operator skins, and more.

Apart from this, COD Mobile Ranked Series 4 will also begin soon, and the ranks of all the players will be reset. They can start ranking up again through various tiers to reach the ultimate Legendary rank. Here are the complete details of Call of Duty: Mobile Ranked Series 4, including its start date, tiers, rewards, and more.

COD Mobile Ranked Series 4 Start Date

Call of Duty: Mobile Series 4 will begin on September 24 after the Ranked Series 3 ends a day before. Players will get about two months to rank up and get to showcase their combat skills to the community.

COD Mobile Ranked Series 4 Tiers and Rewards

Image via Activision

Call of Duty: Mobile Ranked Series 4 will add a brand new Grandmaster rank to the tier list. In addition to this, the rate of rank points gained before reaching Grandmaster has also been increased. Here is the new list of tiers in Ranked Series 4:

Rookie: 1 – 1000

1 – 1000 Veteran: 1001 – 2000

1001 – 2000 Elite: 2001 – 3000

2001 – 3000 Pro: 3001 – 4500

3001 – 4500 Master: 4501 – 6000

4501 – 6000 Grandmaster: 6001 – 8000

6001 – 8000 Legendary: 8001+

Image via Activision

Activision has not revealed the list of all the ranked series rewards; however, Scylla – Dark Quill operator and Hades – Piercing Hawk weapon blueprint at Grandmaster IV. We will update the article once the complete list gets available.