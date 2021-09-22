COD Mobile Season 8: 2nd Anniversary Battle Pass – All free and premium rewards

Activision will soon release Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 Battle Pass called 2nd Anniversary, adding a ton of new season exclusive rewards to the game, including guns, operators, camos, and more. While a few of these rewards will be available to unlock for free, players can buy the premium Battle Pass to claim all the tier rewards available while leveling up in the game.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 Battle Pass will cost 220 CP, while players will be able to buy the Battle Pass bundle for 520 CP. Here is the complete list of free and premium rewards available in Season 8: 2nd Anniversary Battle Pass.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 Battle Pass Rewards

Image via Activision

As of now, only a few COD Mobile Season 8 Battle Pass rewards have been revealed via its leaked trailer, and here is a list of all of them:

Epic Characters

Price – Bravo 6

General Shepherd

Alias Battleworn

Velikan – Volcanic Ash

Epic Weapons

CR-56 AMAX – Tattered Shot

Holger 26 – Anoozed

MK2 – Future Sharpshooter

RUS-79U – Hard Spike

R90 – Master of Snakes

Epic Charm

Charm – Nova 6

Functional Weapon

R9-0

Operator Skill

Lightning Strike

Other Premium Rewards

Epic Emote: Insane Mechanics

Epic Backpack: Paw Scrawled

Legendary Calling Card: All Out War

Epic Avatar: General Shepherd

Epic Frame: Victory Wrapped

Battle Pass Bundle Bonus

Michete – Baroque Blade

Parachute – Grim Elegance

Avatar – Price

Frame – Baroque Wealth

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 Battle Pass will run for about a month, which means players will have to earn as many rewards as they can in the said period.