COD Mobile Season 8: 2nd Anniversary Battle Pass – All free and premium rewards
COD Mobile 2nd anniversary is on October 1.
Activision will soon release Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 Battle Pass called 2nd Anniversary, adding a ton of new season exclusive rewards to the game, including guns, operators, camos, and more. While a few of these rewards will be available to unlock for free, players can buy the premium Battle Pass to claim all the tier rewards available while leveling up in the game.
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 Battle Pass will cost 220 CP, while players will be able to buy the Battle Pass bundle for 520 CP. Here is the complete list of free and premium rewards available in Season 8: 2nd Anniversary Battle Pass.
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 Battle Pass Rewards
As of now, only a few COD Mobile Season 8 Battle Pass rewards have been revealed via its leaked trailer, and here is a list of all of them:
Epic Characters
- Price – Bravo 6
- General Shepherd
- Alias Battleworn
- Velikan – Volcanic Ash
Epic Weapons
- CR-56 AMAX – Tattered Shot
- Holger 26 – Anoozed
- MK2 – Future Sharpshooter
- RUS-79U – Hard Spike
- R90 – Master of Snakes
Epic Charm
- Charm – Nova 6
Functional Weapon
- R9-0
Operator Skill
- Lightning Strike
Other Premium Rewards
- Epic Emote: Insane Mechanics
- Epic Backpack: Paw Scrawled
- Legendary Calling Card: All Out War
- Epic Avatar: General Shepherd
- Epic Frame: Victory Wrapped
Battle Pass Bundle Bonus
- Michete – Baroque Blade
- Parachute – Grim Elegance
- Avatar – Price
- Frame – Baroque Wealth
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 Battle Pass will run for about a month, which means players will have to earn as many rewards as they can in the said period.