Collect a vase of flowers from Lazy Lake in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Everyone loves flowers.
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 11 is to collect a vase of flowers from Lazy Lake. There are three different vases that you can grab, and in this guide, we will show you where to find them. All you need to do is collect one of them to complete the challenge.
The first vase can be found in the side door to the auto dealer, on the south side of the building. The second can be found at the north side entrance to the spa building, near the gym. The final vase of flowers can be found on the deck near the pool at the house where Marigold can be found.
You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:
Week 11 Legendary Challenges
- Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone – 15000 XP
- Catch a fish at fishing holes (0/5) – 45000 XP
- Collect a vintage can of cat food in Catty Corner or Craggy Cliffs (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Collect a vase of flowers from Lazy Lake – 30000 XP
- Harvest wood (0/250) – 30000 XP
- Talk to Joey – 30000 XP
Week 11 Epic Challenges
- Travel in a Saucer – 30000 XP
- Use the Recon Scanner to spot Alien Parasites and Trespassers – 30000 XP
- Interact with equipment at any IO radar dish base (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Deal damage in alien biomes – 30000 XP
- ??? – 30000 XP
- Dance with an alien parasite at Sunny Shores, Lazy Lake, or Pleasant Park – 30000 XP
- Go for a swim with an Alien Parasite – 30000 XP