Collect a vase of flowers from Lazy Lake in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 11 is to collect a vase of flowers from Lazy Lake. There are three different vases that you can grab, and in this guide, we will show you where to find them. All you need to do is collect one of them to complete the challenge.

The first vase can be found in the side door to the auto dealer, on the south side of the building. The second can be found at the north side entrance to the spa building, near the gym. The final vase of flowers can be found on the deck near the pool at the house where Marigold can be found.

You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:

Week 11 Legendary Challenges

Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone – 15000 XP

Catch a fish at fishing holes (0/5) – 45000 XP

Collect a vintage can of cat food in Catty Corner or Craggy Cliffs (0/1) – 30000 XP

Harvest wood (0/250) – 30000 XP

Talk to Joey – 30000 XP

Week 11 Epic Challenges