Where to collect a vintage can of cat food in Catty Corner or Craggy Cliffs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
A classic.
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 11 is to collect a vintage can of cat food in Catty Corner or Craggy Cliffs. This is some classic stuff, Meowscles favorite, and you can track it down easily if you know where to look. There are a total of five cans on the map, and you only need to grab one of them, so this challenge will not take long to finish and net you a cool 30000 XP for your Battle Pass.
You can find the location of each can marked on the maps below, along with individual screenshots and descriptions of the vintage cat food’s locations in the game.
Craggy Cliffs
The first can is found in the boathouse to the northwest of the town.
The second can is found just outside the warehouse in the southwest corner of the town.
The last can is found on the corner just to the east side fo the restaurant.
Catty Corner
The first can at Catty Corner can be found near the campfire in the front of the main compound.
The second can is found just outside the door on the east side of the big building in the main compound.
You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:
Week 11 Legendary Challenges
- Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone – 15000 XP
- Catch a fish at fishing holes (0/5) – 45000 XP
- Collect a vintage can of cat food in Catty Corner or Craggy Cliffs (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Collect a vase of flowers from Lazy Lake – 30000 XP
- Harvest wood (0/250) – 30000 XP
- Talk to Joey – 30000 XP
Week 11 Epic Challenges
- Travel in a Saucer – 30000 XP
- Use the Recon Scanner to spot Alien Parasites and Trespassers – 30000 XP
- Interact with equipment at any IO radar dish base (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Deal damage in alien biomes – 30000 XP
- ??? – 30000 XP
- Dance with an alien parasite at Sunny Shores, Lazy Lake, or Pleasant Park – 30000 XP
- Go for a swim with an Alien Parasite – 30000 XP