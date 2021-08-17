Where to collect a vintage can of cat food in Catty Corner or Craggy Cliffs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 11 is to collect a vintage can of cat food in Catty Corner or Craggy Cliffs. This is some classic stuff, Meowscles favorite, and you can track it down easily if you know where to look. There are a total of five cans on the map, and you only need to grab one of them, so this challenge will not take long to finish and net you a cool 30000 XP for your Battle Pass.

You can find the location of each can marked on the maps below, along with individual screenshots and descriptions of the vintage cat food’s locations in the game.

Craggy Cliffs

The first can is found in the boathouse to the northwest of the town.

The second can is found just outside the warehouse in the southwest corner of the town.

The last can is found on the corner just to the east side fo the restaurant.

Catty Corner

The first can at Catty Corner can be found near the campfire in the front of the main compound.

The second can is found just outside the door on the east side of the big building in the main compound.

You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:

Week 11 Legendary Challenges

Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone – 15000 XP

Catch a fish at fishing holes (0/5) – 45000 XP

Collect a vintage can of cat food in Catty Corner or Craggy Cliffs (0/1) – 30000 XP

Collect a vase of flowers from Lazy Lake – 30000 XP

Harvest wood (0/250) – 30000 XP

Talk to Joey – 30000 XP

Week 11 Epic Challenges