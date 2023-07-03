As you’re exploring the depths of the ocean in Dave The Diver you’ll slowly hit milestones inside of the Cooksta app that can be found on your phone. Each rank will have you completing various tasks, and once these have been achieved you’ll receive a variety of rewards for your troubles. From gaining new followers to researching recipes, every little bit counts when trying to make your way through the ranks of Cooksta.

** This guide is still in progress and will continue to be updated as we gather more information**

Completing each rank is a vital part of the game, as you’ll acquire new resources that will help you progress further in the main story. Here is what you need to know about ranks and rewards in the Cooksta app in Dave The Diver.

All Cooksta Ranks & Rewards in Dave The Diver

There are multiple ranks you’ll need to complete in Dave The Diver as you work your way through the story. Each one will have requirements to check off the list. The ranks include Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond.

Bronze Rank in Dave The Diver

Bronze Rank will require you to get 10 followers. You’ll receive the following rewards for completing Bronze.

Menu Slot +1

Kitchen Staff +1

Wasabi Amount +1

Added Interior +10

New Recipes Boiled Yellowback Fusilier Salt-grilled Redtoothed Triggerfish Agar Tokoraten Seasoned Kajime



Silver Rank in Dave The Diver

Silver Rank will require you to get 20 followers and two researched recipes. You’ll receive the following rewards for completing Silver.

Menu Slot +1

Serving Staff +1

Wasabi Max +5

Cooking Slot +1

Interior Items +18

New Recipes Moray Eel Curry Striped Red Mullet Tangle Roll White Trevally Kombu Ochazuke



Gold Rank in Dave The Diver

Gold Rank will require you to get 100 followers, 125 best taste, and five researched recipes. You’ll receive the following rewards for completing Gold.

Menu Slot +1

Kitcher Staff +1

Wasabi Amount +1

Interior Items +13

New Recipes Stellate Puffer Special Sushi Seagrapes Special Sushi Trout Sea Grapes Ricebowl Big-Eyed Scad and Soybean Paste Roast



Platinum Rank in Dave The Diver

Platinum Rank will require you to get 200 followers, 250 best taste, and 19 researched recipes. You’ll receive the following rewards for completing Platinum.