Dead by Daylight: All Tome 15 – Ascension Challenges & How to Complete Them

Dead by Daylight Tome 15 – Ascension introduced a new way of learning about the characters you play as. However, to learn about them, and unlock all the cosmetics in the Rift Pass, you need to complete challenges and earn Rift Fragments. This guide lists every challenge in Tome 15 – Ascension and explains what you need to do to complete them. So you don’t get stuck for weeks trying to complete a complicated one.

Related: Dead by Daylight Tome 15 – Ascension Season Guide: Challenges, Lore & Rewards

All Tome 15 – Ascension Challenges and How to Complete Them

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below, we’ve listed every challenge in Dead by Daylight Tome 15 – Ascension. You’ll also find the rewards listed below the challenges. For any complicated tasks, we’ve included a link to a more in-depth guide that will explain how to complete that particular challenge. This list will grow as the season progresses, with new sets of challenges, called Levels, added every couple of weeks.

Level 1 Challenges

These challenges are all part of Level 1, the first list available in Tome 15 – Ascension.

Bring The Light : Repair a total of 3 generator(s). 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints

: Repair a total of 3 generator(s). Leap of Faith : Vault a pallet or window while in a chase 6 times. 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints

: Vault a pallet or window while in a chase 6 times. Gruesome : Hook 10 Survivor(s). 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints

: Hook 10 Survivor(s). Core Memory : Restore the Memory. Collect 3 Memory Shards and deposit them in the Archives Portal or exit the Trial. 5 Rift Fragments, 25,000 Bloodpoints, and 1 Memory Fragment

: Restore the Memory. Collect 3 Memory Shards and deposit them in the Archives Portal or exit the Trial. Quiet Escape : Escape 1 Trial while using the perk Teamwork: Collective Stealth as Renato Lyra. You must complete this in a single Trial. 5 Rift Fragments, 25,000 Bloodpoints, and 1 Memory Fragment

: Escape 1 Trial while using the perk Teamwork: Collective Stealth as Renato Lyra. You must complete this in a single Trial. Assets Monitoring : Deploy 8 drones within 10 meters of an unfinished generator, Totem, or locked Chest as the Skull Merchant in a single Trial. Use our The Skull Merchant build guide to kill as many Survivors as possible. 5 Rift Fragments, 25,000 Bloodpoints, and 1 Memory Fragment

: Deploy 8 drones within 10 meters of an unfinished generator, Totem, or locked Chest as the Skull Merchant in a single Trial. Use our The Skull Merchant build guide to kill as many Survivors as possible. Bloody Good : Hit a Survivor with your weapon 12 times. 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints

: Hit a Survivor with your weapon 12 times. Craft Time’s Over : Cleanse 5 Totems. 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints

: Cleanse 5 Totems. Liberator : Unhook 4 Survivors. They must be unhooked safely. 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints

: Unhook 4 Survivors. They must be unhooked safely. Stronger Together : While using the perk Teamwork: Power of Two as Thalita Lyra, finish healing a health state of another Survivor, stay within 12 meters of them for 15 seconds, and escape the Trial. 5 Rift Fragments, 25,000 Bloodpoints, and 1 Memory Fragment

: While using the perk Teamwork: Power of Two as Thalita Lyra, finish healing a health state of another Survivor, stay within 12 meters of them for 15 seconds, and escape the Trial. Buried Underground : Hook 2 Survivors in the basement. 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints

: Hook 2 Survivors in the basement. Physical Tantrum : Break 10 walls, pallets or generators in a single Trial. 5 Rift Fragments, 25,000 Bloodpoints, and 1 Memory Fragment

: Break 10 walls, pallets or generators in a single Trial. Savior: Unhook 2 Survivors in a single Trial. The survivors must be unhooked safely. 5 Rift Fragments, 25,000 Bloodpoints, and 1 Memory Fragment

Silver Age : Earn 8 emblems of silver quality or better. 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints

: Earn 8 emblems of silver quality or better. Strategic Alliance : Perform a cooperative action for 60 seconds. 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints

: Perform a cooperative action for 60 seconds. Target Acquired : Hit 2 Survivors within 30 seconds of them being tracked by your radar as The Skull Merchant in a single Trial. 5 Rift Fragments, 25,000 Bloodpoints, and 1 Memory Fragment

: Hit 2 Survivors within 30 seconds of them being tracked by your radar as The Skull Merchant in a single Trial. Deadly Pursuit : Chase Survivors for a total of 200 seconds. 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints

: Chase Survivors for a total of 200 seconds. Bloody Rewards : Earn 50,000 Bloodpoints. 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints

: Earn 50,000 Bloodpoints. The Last Place You Look : Unlock 3 Chests. 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints

: Unlock 3 Chests. Necessary Expenditures : Hook 4 Survivors while using the perk Leverage in a single Trial. 5 Rift Fragments, 25,000 Bloodpoints, and 1 Memory Fragment

: Hook 4 Survivors while using the perk Leverage in a single Trial. Epilogue : Complete the Level by clicking the node. 10 Rift Fragments and the Robot Figure Charm

: Complete the Level by clicking the node.

When Will Level 2 Unlock?

Dead by Daylight Tome 15 – Ascension’s Level 2 challenges will unlock on May 3. More Levels will be released over the coming weeks, giving you more opportunities to unlock Rift Fragments, lore, and cosmetics. Keep an eye out for when each Level will unlock, so you don’t miss out on a chance to complete every challenge in the season.

How to get More Rift Fragments

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rift Fragments are the resource required to advance the Rift Pass in Dead by Daylight and unlock new cosmetics for the season. To get more Rift Fragments, you need to complete the challenges above, each of which offers a few, but you can earn more by gaining levels as a Killer or Survivor. Each level you earn will award you a Rift Fragment, helping you progress further along the Rift Pass, even if you fail to complete challenges.