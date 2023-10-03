Behaviour Interactive is holding a Haunted by Daylight livestream to show off some spooky events and upcoming content for Dead by Daylight. The developer doesn’t hold livestreams often, so it’s a great opportunity for the community to interact with the people behind their favorite game.

Developer livestreams can be tricky, though. It’s hard to know where to watch them, whether they’re pre-recorded or a genuine livestream, and when they’ll be on so everyone can watch it around their normal day.

Where to Watch the Dead by Daylight Haunted by Daylight Livestream

There are two places to watch the Dead by Daylight Haunted by Daylight livestream. The first is the Behaviour Interactive Twitch channel, which is likely where the stream will be best if it’s a true livestream. Twitch is just better for live events, and the feed will come through to this channel before the second.

The second place to watch this event is on the Dead by Daylight YouTube channel. If the event is pre-recorded, it’ll be uploaded to YouTube and will be better quality there than anywhere else. We’d prefer this from the event, but if it’s a livestream, Twitch is definitely better for getting the information first.

When Does the Haunted by Daylight Dead by Daylight Livestream Start

Image via Behaviour Interactive

At the time of writing, Behaviour Interactive hasn’t clarified when the Haunted by Daylight livestream for Dead by Daylight will start. The only thing we know is that it’ll take place at some point on October 13, 2023. When an exact time has been released, we’ll add it to this article so every fan knows when they need to tune in.

All Announcements From the Haunted by Daylight Dead by Daylight Livestream

Image via Behaviour Interactive

The Haunted by Daylight livestream for Dead by Daylight hasn’t happened at the time of writing. However, once it has started, we’ll update this article with every announcement Behaviour Interactive makes.

We’re not expecting any groundbreaking announcements from the developer. In fact, this livestream is almost certainly going to focus on the Haunted by Daylight event coming to Dead by Daylight on October 18, 2023. There’s always a chance that Behavior Interactive will drop a surprise announcement though, which is why we’re going to be watching.