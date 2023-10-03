Dead By Daylight Haunted By Daylight Event: Halloween 2023 Roadmap

Dead by Daylight is a spooky horror game that’s always terrifying. However, even it dresses up to look even more terrifying for Halloween with a Halloween event called Haunted by Daylight. The event introduces new cosmetics to earn, game mechanics, and more opportunities to play.

Haunted by Daylight 2023 is accompanied by a load of spooky Dead by Daylight content throughout October. There’s never been a better time to be a fan of the game and dive in, whether it’s for lore, merch, pure gameplay, or sweet information about the game we all love.

When Does Haunted by Daylight Start in Dead by Daylight

Haunted by Daylight will start in Dead by Daylight on October 18, 2023. We don’t know exactly how long the event will last at the time of writing, but they usually go on for at least 2 weeks. This will give players ample time to work through the event Tome and unlock every reward on offer from it.

There should be a few pages of lore, some time-limited cosmetics from the Tome to pick up, and a set of cosmetics themed around the event for a few Killers and Survivors. The items not included in the Tome will be picked up by performing actions in Trials during the event.

Dead by Daylight Halloween Roadmap 2023

Behaviour Interactive has revealed the full roadmap for Dead by Daylight’s Halloween 2023 season. It’s packed with interesting events and opportunities to pick up new gear based on the game. We’ve broken down everything that’s going on below.

October 3, 2023 – New Merch

From October 3, 2023, Dead by Daylight fans can purchase some exclusive merch. The merch will appear on the official Dead by Daylight store once it goes live. At the time of writing, we’ve not seen this merch, but we have a feeling it could be linked with the dogs vs. cats theme happening with an in-game cosmetic event.

October 11, 202 – Tome 17: Commitment

On October 11, 2023, Tome 17: Commitment will start in Dead by Daylight. This is the start of a new Rift where players can earn cosmetic items for all characters in the game. The only image we have to work on from the roadmap shows a deadly new skin for The Dredge, though we’d expect to see something for The Xenomorph too.

October 13, 2023 – Haunted by Daylight Livestream

Behaviour Interactive will host a Haunted by Daylight livestream on October 13, 2023. We’re unsure what they’ll show off other than the in-game event, but it would be a good chance to showcase upcoming skins and potentially tease a few future Chapters.

October 18, 2023 – Haunted by Daylight Extravaganza

October 18, 2023, is the busiest day in the Haunted by Daylight calendar. The event launches in-game and a set of daily rewards will be handed out from then until November 6, 2023. In addition, the store will be selling items from past Halloween events, the Void Realm Collection and Tricks and Treats Collection.

October 24 – The Hallowed Blight Collection

On October 24, 2023, The Hallowed Blight Collection will come to the Dead by Daylight in-game store. This will feature a new set of cosmetics for Killers and survivors, and we’re almost certain they’re going to be Blighted versions. These are the skins that have dripping sources of Blight all over them. We think they’re some of the best in the game.