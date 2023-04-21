Dead Island 2: Safe of Broseidon & Brock’s Safe Key Location

As you begin your journey through the zombie-filled world of Dead Island 2’s Hell-A, you’ll come across a multi-story mansion known as the GOAT Pen. Once belonging to a group of seemingly obnoxious people — according to the world-building — this streamer house is filled with many secrets and surprises. One of those is a lockbox safe, which is not exactly well hidden but does require a special key to open it. Here is everything you need to know about opening the Safe of Broseidon in Dead Island 2.

Where to find the Safe of Broseidon in Dead Island 2

When you first enter the GOAT Pen from the front door on Alpine Drive, if you head toward the right, you’ll discover a bedroom with a streaming setup. Just above the bed is a lockbox called the Safe of Broseidon. To get into this safe, you’re going to need Brock’s Safe Key. However, you’ll have to be far enough in the story that the special Apex infected have started to appear, which happens when you reach the third district you visit.

Where to find Brock’s Safe Key in Dead Island 2

Once the special Apex enemies have begun to show up in Dead Island 2, head back to the GOAT Pen because this is where you’ll need to go to get the safe key. You’re looking for a named Crusher zombie roaming around called Brock, and they are big and brawny, so they’ll be easy to spot.

Try to clear out any of the weaker zombies in the area before you engage with Brock so that you don’t get overwhelmed during the encounter. Once Brock has been dealt with, they will leave behind a key for the safe. Head back up to the bedroom where the Safe of Broseidon is located, and you’ll now be able to open it with Brock’s Safe Key. For your trouble, you’ll be rewarded with a new piece of gear, and hopefully, it’s something to your liking.