Destiny 2: All Ascendant Anchor locations on The Moon – Sanctuary and Sorrow’s Harbor

It’s week 3 of Season of the Lost in Destiny 2, which means even more Ascendant Anchors to collect. A new set appears each week, and this time they can be found on The Moon, spread across both Sanctuary and Sorrow’s Harbor.

They are not that awkward to find, thankfully. They have a pink glow that is easy to spot, and a beam of energy that extends from the anchor up into the air above it, making them easier to find. Each one will reward you with some Parallax Trajectory, a very important currency for the season.

You can find all the Ascendant Anchors marked on the maps below, with a walkthrough of where to find them in the video above.

Sanctuary

The first two can be found to the left of the spawn point on both sides of the road, and the third is off to the right, where the road curves towards the Anchor of Light. Grab that one, the head back toward Archer’s Line, and two more can be found between Sanctuary and there on the right side of the road for a total of five.

Sorrow’s Harbor

The Sorrow’s Harbor Ascendant Anchors are quite easy to find. Just spawn in and head left, then follow all along the outskirts of the areas until you have found all seven of them. They are very easy to spot due to the glowing purple beam that comes out of them.