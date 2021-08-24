How to farm Parallax Trajectory in Destiny 2

Parallax Trajectory is a vital resource in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost. It will be used for leveling up the Wayfinder’s Compass, and also as a means of focusing Umbral Engrams. This means that players will want to get a lot of it, and quickly.

There are a number of ways to gather up Parallax Trajectory. The best way is to collect Ascendant Anchors in the open-world sections of the game. These will give you 30 Parallax Trajectory each. They are easy enough to spot, as they are surrounded by purple energy and a beam of purple extends from them up into the sky.

Parallax Trajector can also be earned by finishing Strikes, Crucible and Gambit matches, public events, and just about every other activity in the game. During the Astral Alignment event, players will also earn some Parallax Trajectory. Finally, lots of Ascendant Anchors can be found in the Shattered Realm that is available through the H.E.L.M Director screen.

Gather up lots of Parallax Trajector is really just as simple as playing the game, but for quick bursts of it the best way is definitely to explore the game’s open-world areas and snap up all the available Ascendant Anchors each week.